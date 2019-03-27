A drill is conducted inside a shinkansen train in Settsu, Osaka Prefecture, in November based on the scenario of a man brandishing a knife. | KYODO

Knives must be packed when brought on Japan's trains from April under new regulations

JIJI

Measures by the transport ministry to ban knives that are not properly packed from being brought aboard trains are set to begin from April.

The ministry revised an ordinance to introduce the ban in response to a knifing rampage that occurred on a bullet train in June last year.

But critics have questioned the effectiveness of the new restrictions, citing the difficulty of checking the baggage of all passengers.

Any knife with a blade of over 6 centimeters will be required to be packed in such a way that it cannot be instantly put to use.

The ministry listed examples of appropriate packing, such as keeping such knives in a case, a solid bag or a box after covering the blade with cardboard.

Any knife with a blade of 6 centimeters or shorter, while not seen as posing a high risk, will be required to be kept in a bag, the ministry said.

Similar restrictions will take effect next month for buses and taxis.

In the June 9 incident, a knife-wielding man killed one passenger and injured two others aboard a Tokaido Shinkansen train.

