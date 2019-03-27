U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a news conference to announce Green New Deal legislation to promote clean energy programs, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 7. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

U.S. Senate rejects Green New Deal in a Republican show vote

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Republican leaders forced a stunt vote Tuesday on a climate change measure they ridicule, seeking to corner Democratic presidential hopefuls over an expensive, economy-upending plan proposed by the party’s liberal left wing.

The chamber easily rejected the Green New Deal, a proposal offered by progressive Democrats that would dramatically shift the United States away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy in an ambitious effort to zero out greenhouse gas emissions within a decade.

It is less a hardened political policy than a blueprint of transformational action to combat the threat of climate change, and several Democrats running to challenge President Donald Trump next year have signed on to the non-binding plan.

Six Senate Democrats are 2020 White House candidates, and the chamber’s Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to get them on record supporting what his party believes would be a multitrillion-dollar boondoggle.

“I could not be more glad that the American people will have the opportunity to learn precisely where each one of their senators stand on the ‘Green New Deal’: a radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire U.S. economy,” McConnell said.

The legislation introduced by McConnell failed to advance, with zero votes in support, 57 opposed, and 43 Democrats — including all six presidential candidates — voting “present.”

Democrats accused the Senate’s Republican leadership of quashing debate and blocking any public hearings on climate change.

“We need real action on climate change — not this kind of sham vote,” 2020 contender Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

“Climate change is a global crisis, not a political game,” added Senator Elizabeth Warren, a liberal presidential candidate who supports the Green New Deal.

The plan does not detail how America will wean itself off of fossil fuels, or how much the ambitious transformation will cost.

Republicans are seeking to make climate change a wedge issue in the election.

Trump himself mocked Democrats over the plan. “No planes. No energy. When the wind stops blowing that’s the end of your electric,” he told a laughing crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference this month.

The plan’s champion is liberal first-term Reo. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a favorite target of conservatives.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rosa Cardoso, a lawyer who led Brazil's national truth commission, talks beside a photo of Lyda Monteiro da Silva, in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Da Silva, who was the secretary of the Order of Attorneys of Brazil, was killed while opening a letter bomb addressed to the president of the order in 1980.
Bolsonaro's call to commemorate Brazil's 1964 military coup causes uproar
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's call to commemorate the anniversary of Brazil's 1964 military coup is causing discomfort in Latin America's largest nation, with social groups organizing protes...
Apollo 15 Lunar Module pilot James Irwin salutes beside the fourth American flag planted on the moon on July 30, 1971.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence wants to see astronauts back on the moon within five years
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday called for landing astronauts on the moon within five years, an accelerated pace that would aim to put Americans on the lunar south pole. Pence said NAS...
Protesters wearing masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand near a map of the Korean Peninsula during a rally demanding its denuclearization and a peace treaty, near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on March 21.
Shadowy group claims responsibility for North Korean Embassy raid as Spanish judge seeks extradit...
A Spanish judge plans to request the extradition from the United States of members of a shadowy group he suspects of forcing their way into the North Korean Embassy in Madrid and trying to persuade...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a news conference to announce Green New Deal legislation to promote clean energy programs, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 7. | AFP-JIJI

, ,