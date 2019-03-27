World / Social Issues

San Diego seeks to ban homeless living in vehicles near beaches after judge strikes old law

AP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - The mayor of San Diego is proposing a new law to ban the growing problem of homeless people living in vehicles near beaches.

The move announced Monday follows numerous complaints about public urination, trash and illegal activity since an ordinance that had been in place was repealed in February following a federal judge’s ruling that it was too vague, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the city will double the number of so-called safe parking lots where people who live in vehicles can stay at night, and he will present the proposed law to the City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee on April 17.

“If you are living out of your vehicle because you have nowhere else to go, we want to help you,” Faulconer told a press conference.

“At the same time, residents and businesses have a right to clean and safe neighborhoods,” he said.

Last summer, U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia issued an injunction against the old law in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of homeless people who live in vehicles because they don’t do well in regular shelters, the newspaper said.

The judge said the law did not indicate specifically what turns a vehicle into a person’s home or “living quarters.”

The City Council then repealed the law in February.

Faulconer said the city attorney has been working on a new law that will be based on vehicle habitation ordinances in other cities. The goal is to hold people accountable for behavior that damages the city’s quality of life, not to criminalize homelessness, he said.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell called the proposal a “Band-Aid type response” and not long-term strategy.

“I would support a new vehicle habitation law if the law respects that we have this raging crisis on our streets,” he said.

In addition to the homeless problem, the mayor also noted there are visitors who sleep in their vans, “using our neighborhoods as a vacation spot, or as stopping points as they travel from city to city.”

Brian White, president of a council that advocates for residents of the Pacific Beach area of San Diego, said that in addition to those “van-lifers,” people have begun to advertise campers parked near beaches.

“It’s basically the camper van version of a short-term vacation rental,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ex-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at a rally calling for "Fair Maps" at the Supreme Court in Washington as justices hear arguments about partisan gerrymandering in Washington Tuesday. Democrats and Republicans eagerly await the outcome of cases from Maryland and North Carolina because new redistricting will follow the 2020 census, and this could shape the makeup of Congress and state legislatures over the next decade.
Conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court wary of involving federal judges in electoral redistricting c...
The Supreme Court's conservative majority seemed wary Tuesday of getting federal judges involved in determining when electoral district maps are too partisan. In more than two hours of ar...
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks to the media while departing a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. Democratic plans on "sweeping" health-care legislation expected to be announced later would follow Monday night's filing by the Trump administration's Justice Department, which is now arguing that the entire Affordable Care Act should be thrown out ahead of the 2020 election.
Democrats denounce Trump call to strike down 'Obamacare'
The Trump administration has told a federal appeals court it wants the entire Affordable Care Act struck down, an outcome that could leave millions uninsured and re-ignite a winning political issue...
Image Not Available
Utah bans abortions after 18 weeks, teeing up legal showdown
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a law banning most abortions after 18 weeks of gestation, setting the stage for a legal showdown. Though the Republican governor said the measure signed late Mo...

, ,