The first load of nuclear waste arrives in 1999 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, New Mexico, from Los Alamos National Laboratory. Twenty years and more than 12,380 shipments later, tons of Cold War-era waste from decades of bomb-making and nuclear research across the U.S. have been stashed in the salt caverns that make up the underground facility. | AP

World / Science & Health

Rick Perry defends Trump camp plan for Nevada nuclear-waste storage site

AP

WASHINGTON - Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday defended the Trump administration’s plans to collect and store nuclear waste from around the country in a site northwest of Las Vegas, saying that the current system of scattered storage sites in dozens of states was unacceptable.

Perry held up a map at a budget hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee, showing lawmakers what he said were the more than three dozen states currently hosting disposal sites for spent nuclear fuel.

“We have to find a solution,” Perry told lawmakers. “Thirty-nine states as repositories is not an appropriate solution.”

The Trump administration is seeking $116 million in this year’s budget on the effort, including restarting the licensing process for a permanent repository for high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain in Nevada.

Opposition from Nevada previously has helped put the plan on a back-burner. The Trump administration has revived the Yucca Mountain proposal.

Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said earlier this month that the Trump administration was “attempting to shove even more unwanted toxic material down our throats.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ex-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at a rally calling for "Fair Maps" at the Supreme Court in Washington as justices hear arguments about partisan gerrymandering in Washington Tuesday. Democrats and Republicans eagerly await the outcome of cases from Maryland and North Carolina because new redistricting will follow the 2020 census, and this could shape the makeup of Congress and state legislatures over the next decade.
Conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court wary of involving federal judges in electoral redistricting c...
The Supreme Court's conservative majority seemed wary Tuesday of getting federal judges involved in determining when electoral district maps are too partisan. In more than two hours of ar...
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks to the media while departing a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. Democratic plans on "sweeping" health-care legislation expected to be announced later would follow Monday night's filing by the Trump administration's Justice Department, which is now arguing that the entire Affordable Care Act should be thrown out ahead of the 2020 election.
Democrats denounce Trump call to strike down 'Obamacare'
The Trump administration has told a federal appeals court it wants the entire Affordable Care Act struck down, an outcome that could leave millions uninsured and re-ignite a winning political issue...
Image Not Available
San Diego seeks to ban homeless living in vehicles near beaches after judge strikes old law
The mayor of San Diego is proposing a new law to ban the growing problem of homeless people living in vehicles near beaches. The move announced Monday follows numerous complaints about public ur...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The first load of nuclear waste arrives in 1999 at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) site in Carlsbad, New Mexico, from Los Alamos National Laboratory. Twenty years and more than 12,380 shipments later, tons of Cold War-era waste from decades of bomb-making and nuclear research across the U.S. have been stashed in the salt caverns that make up the underground facility. | AP

, , , ,