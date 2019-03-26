Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks at the 'How to Beat Trump' panel at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles in October. Avenatti, who shot to fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested Monday for allegedly trying to extort money from Nike. | AFP-JIJI

High-profile lawyer Michael Avenatti charged with extortion and wire, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES - U.S. prosecutors on two coasts have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In the New York case, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm the sports apparel giant Nike.

In the California case, Avenatti’s arrest was pursuant to a criminal complaint alleging he embezzled a client’s money in order to pay his own expenses and debts — as well as those of his coffee business and law firm — and also defrauded a bank by using phony tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans. A felony complaint charges him with wire and bank fraud.

Prosecutors in both states planned to release more details at news conferences later Monday.

In the New York case, Avenatti was charged with conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort and extortion. The charges carry a potential penalty of 47 years in prison.

The complaint said Avenatti threatened to hold a news conference on the eve of Nike’s quarterly earnings call and the start of the NCAA tournament to announce allegations of misconduct by Nike employees.

Avenatti and a co-conspirator demanded to be paid a minimum of $15 million to $25 million and an additional $1.5 million for an Avenatti client to remain silent, the complaint said.

The court papers said the co-conspiracy, who was not identified in court papers, is also an attorney licensed to practice in California. It said the co-conspirator, like Avenatti, represents celebrities and public figures.

The court papers said the client is a coach of an amateur athletic union men’s basketball program in California. The complaint said the AAU program coached by the Avenatti client was sponsored by Nike for $72,000 annually.

Avenatti tweeted at 12:16 p.m., east coast time, that he planned to hold a news conference regarding Nike on Tuesday morning. Less than 45 minutes later, prosecutors announced the extortion charges.

Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference announcing charges against attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, with extorting more than $20 million from Nike, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities in New York Monday. | REUTERS Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin in October. Daniels says she's "saddened but not shocked" over the arrest of her former attorney, Michael Avenatti. | AP

