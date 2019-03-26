Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr leaves court in Edmonton on Monday. A judge ruled Monday that that a war crimes sentence for former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Khadr has expired. Monday's ruling means he no longer faces the threat of returning to prison. | JASON FRANSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Canadian judge rules ex-Gitmo sentence has expired, Omar Khadr can get passport

AP

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - A Canadian judge ruled Monday that a war crimes sentence for former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr has expired, so he no longer faces the threat of returning to prison and can obtain a Canadian passport.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan.

He pleaded guilty in 2010 to charges that included murder and was sentenced to eight years plus the decade he had already spent in custody at the American prison. He returned to Canada from Guantanamo Bay two years later to serve the remainder of his sentence and was released in May 2015 pending an appeal of his guilty plea, which he said was made under duress.

His sentence would have ended last October, but a judge freed him on bail, effectively extending his sentence.

Chief Justice Mary Moreau said Monday that all court conditions have been lifted. Until now, Khadr could not have access to a Canadian passport and was banned from unsupervised communication with his sister, who lives in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. He also had to notify his bail supervisor before leaving Alberta.

“I’m really happy,” Khadr said outside court. “I am just going to try and focus on recovering and not worrying about having to go back to prison and just struggling.”

Khadr was the youngest and last Western detainee held at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

He was paid $8 million by Canada’s government in 2017 under a court ruling that his rights had been violated while he was locked up at Guantanamo.

News of the multimillion-dollar payout to Khadr, whose case received international attention after some dubbed him a child soldier, angered many who considered him a terrorist.

Khadr’s lawyers have long said he was pushed into war by his father, Ahmed Said Khadr, whose family stayed with Osama bin Laden briefly when Omar Khadr was a boy. Khadr’s Egyptian-born father was killed in 2003 when a Pakistani military helicopter shelled the house where he was staying with senior al-Qaida operatives.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room Monday in Washington.
Trump slams foes for 'treasonous things' as Robert Mueller report becomes his re-election weapon
For President Donald Trump, the fight over the "witch hunt" is only just beginning. Now that special counsel Robert Mueller's two-year investigation into Trump's campaign is over, it's being tra...
Workers offload food aid from a South African National Defense Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Buzi, near Beira, Mozambique, Monday.
'Race against time': U.N. issues urgent appeal to help survivors of Mozambique cyclone
The United Nations is making an emergency appeal for $282 million for the next three months to help Mozambique start recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai. The U.N. funding will be use...
Hanaa Ahmad Ali Bahr, a malnourished girl, sits on her father's lap in a shanty town in Hodeidah, Yemen Monday.
Heavy weapons fire rocks Yemen's Hodeida as U.N. pushes to get warring sides to pull out
Yemen's warring parties exchanged heavy weapons fire overnight in Hodeida, residents and military sources said, as the United Nations scrambled to salvage a cease-fire deal in the Yemeni port city ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr leaves court in Edmonton on Monday. A judge ruled Monday that that a war crimes sentence for former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Khadr has expired. Monday's ruling means he no longer faces the threat of returning to prison. | JASON FRANSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS / VIA AP

, , , , , ,