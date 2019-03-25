National

Tsunami-hit Ishinomaki to return 1964 Tokyo Olympics cauldron lent as symbol of 3/11 recovery

JIJI

ISHINOMAKI, MIYAGI PREF. - The city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture held a ceremony Sunday to return the 1964 Tokyo Olympics cauldron, after four years in display as a symbol for recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Japan Sport Council offered the cauldron to the city in December 2014 after it was removed from the former National Stadium in Tokyo. The loan period expires this month.

The former National Stadium was demolished to make way for construction of the new National Stadium that will be used for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

During Sunday’s ceremony the cauldron was lit for the last time in Ishinomaki, and many local residents took photos. Miyagi is one of the three northeastern prefectures hit hardest in the 2011 disasters, the two others being Iwate and Fukushima.

“We made a lot of memories. We’re just thankful (for the cauldron),” said Kazuo Ito, 72, chairman of the city’s sports association.

The association has organized marathon events to mark the progress of reconstruction from the disaster, with the cauldron being used as the starting and ending points of the marathon.

Anna Takahashi, a 9-year-old elementary school student, said, “It’s sad that the cauldron will disappear from Ishinomaki, but I want to go and see the Olympics next year.”

The cauldron will be displayed in Iwate and Fukushima, as well as Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, where it was created, before being transported to the new National Stadium.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako attend an awards ceremony in Tokyo earlier this month for those recognized for having contributed to society.
Government considering terms from Japanese classics, rather than Chinese, for nation's next era name
Options under consideration for the next Imperial era name, which will be unveiled April 1, are believed to include terms adapted from Japanese classics despite past era names typically being dr...
A care worker visits the home of an elderly woman in Tokyo.
Survey finds that 50% of Japan's home care workers experienced harassment in 2018
Around 50 percent of home care workers reported in a recent government survey that they had experienced some form of harassment from those being cared for, it was learned Sunday. In the f...
Workers plant feed containing a vaccine in the ground in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday to inoculate wild boars against swine fever.
Japan starts work on vaccinating wild boars as swine fever outbreaks continue
The Aichi Prefectural Government started work Sunday on vaccinating wild boars against swine fever, in the first attempt to vaccinate wild animals in the country. Aichi officials placed feed con...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Koji Murofushi, a two-time Olympic medalist hammer thrower, holds up a torch Sunday after lighting the 1964 Tokyo Olympics cauldron in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , , , ,