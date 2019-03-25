Family spokesman Peter Harf, who heads the Reimanns' JAB Holding Company, is pictured in 2016. One of Germany’s richest families says it will give millions to charity as a gesture after learning their ancestors enthusiastically supported the Nazis and used forced laborers.  | DPA / VIA AP

Germany's Reimann family to donate millions of euros after hearing extent of support for Nazis

AP

BERLIN - One of Germany’s richest families says it plans to give millions of euros to charity after learning about ancestors who enthusiastically supported the Nazis and used forced labor.

The Bild newspaper reported Sunday that documents revealed Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr. used Russian civilians and French prisoners of war as forced laborers.

Family spokesman Peter Harf, who heads the Reimanns’ JAB Holding Company, says recent internal research confirmed Bild’s findings.

He says the family never spoke of the Nazi era but the evidence shows the father and son, who died in 1954 and 1984, “belonged in jail.”

Harf says the heirs plan to publish the research and donate €10 million ($11.3 million) to charity.

JAB has controlling stakes in restaurant chain Pret a Manger, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Peet’s Coffee and other businesses.

