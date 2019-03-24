Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Over 10,000 Philippine bikers stage protest against newly introduced license plate regulation

Reuters

MANILA - More than 10,000 motorcycle riders staged a motorcade Sunday in the main highways of Manila to protest at new regulations forcing them to display bigger license plates, saying the measure will not solve the crime problem.

Cases of murders, robberies and other crimes perpetrated by people on motorbikes have been rampant in the Philippines, as more and more people turn to using motorbikes because the roads are so congested.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the measure into law this month, requiring all licensed motorbikes to display bigger front and rear plates to make them more visible to the authorities and any witnesses to crimes.

At present, registration plates are displayed only on the back.

Under the law, the font style of plates should be readable from a distance of 15 meters. For quick and easy identification, the plates need to be color coded for each of the country’s 17 regions.

“This is not a solution for crime because a criminal will not use his own motorcycle. This is why the riding community should fight the double plate bill,” protester Joseph De Los Reyes said.

