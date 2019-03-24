Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks past the Granaderos presidential guard during a welcoming ceremony at La Moneda in Santiago on Saturday. | AP

World

Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil owes world nothing on environment

AFP-JIJI

SANTIAGO - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday said his country “does not owe the world anything” when it comes to the environment.

The far-right leader, who is critical of the Paris climate change accord, was speaking in Chile following Friday’s launch off PROSUR, a conservative-minded group of South American leaders.

He said he had thanked his counterpart President Sebastian Pinera for agreeing to host in December 2019 the 25th U.N. Conference on Climate Change (COP25), originally planned in Brazil.

Brazil has declined to host the event, citing impossible objectives.

“We can’t do a deal in which some off the goals are unattainable,” he said. “Brazil does not owe the world anything when it comes to environmental protection.”

Seven right wing South American presidents — including Bolsonaro and Colombia’s Ivan Duque — gathered in Santiago to launch the new regional Forum for the Progress of South America (PROSUR).

Pinera and Duque were behind the idea of creating a new bloc to replace UNASUR, a largely defunct organization created in 2008 by late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and his leftist Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Calling claim 'blood libel,' Netanyahu denies profiting from submarine contract
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied profiting from a state contract to buy submarines from a German conglomerate, calling claims from a political rival "blood libel" in a rare broad...
A badge belonging to a member of the Malian Army is seen in Anderamboukane, Menaka region, on Friday.
As violence escalates, attack by ethnic militia on central Mali villages leaves 115 dead
An attack by members of an ethnic militia on three villages in central Mali claimed 115 lives, the latest clash in an increasingly violent conflict that is fueled by Islamist extremism. ...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their visit at Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem on Thursday.
U.S. pro-Israel lobby AIPAC sees partisan cracks as Democratic presidential candidates stay away
Powerful has long been the word used to describe the U.S.'s pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which for decades has helped assure nearly universal support in Washington for the Jewish state. But a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks past the Granaderos presidential guard during a welcoming ceremony at La Moneda in Santiago on Saturday. | AP

, , ,