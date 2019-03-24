A badge belonging to a member of the Malian Army is seen in Anderamboukane, Menaka region, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World

As violence escalates, attack by ethnic militia on central Mali villages leaves 115 dead

Bloomberg

ABIDJAN, COTE D'IVOIRE - An attack by members of an ethnic militia on three villages in central Mali claimed 115 lives, the latest clash in an increasingly violent conflict that is fueled by Islamist extremism.

Another 46 were injured in the attack on ethnic Fulani villages on Saturday morning near Bankass in the Mopti region, Boubacar Diallo, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said by phone. It came a week after militants linked to al-Qaida killed 23 Malian soldiers in an assault on an army base in the village of Dioura, also in the Mopti region.

“It’s a massacre, they attacked the village killing over 100 people and injuring dozens,” said Bara Sankare, a Fulani leader in Mopti. The village of Ogossagou, the main focus of the attack, was burned down and its chief killed, said Bankass Mayor Moulaye Guindo.

Those responsible for the latest attack are believed to be Dozo, or local hunters, said Diallo. Government ministers were scheduled to visit Bankass on Sunday.

Communal conflict in Mali and other West African nations is being stoked by a toxic combination of climate change, population growth and state neglect and exploited by Islamist insurgencies, which have drawn the intervention of French and United Nations troops. While attacks between farmers and herders, who are predominantly Fulani, date back generations, the scale of recent violence is unprecedented, and is spreading to neighboring Burkina Faso.

Mali has been engulfed in conflict since a loose alliance of ethnic Tuareg separatists and Islamist fighters with ties to Algeria and Libya seized large swaths of the north in 2012. A French military intervention succeeded in pushing back the insurgents a year later, but al-Qaida-linked militants are now encroaching on the more densely populated central region and increasing tension between local communities.

A delegation of the United Nation’s Security Council arrived in Mali on Friday for talks with authorities about progress on a peace process.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks past the Granaderos presidential guard during a welcoming ceremony at La Moneda in Santiago on Saturday.
Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil owes world nothing on environment
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday said his country "does not owe the world anything" when it comes to the environment. The far-right leader, who is critical of the Paris clim...
Image Not Available
Calling claim 'blood libel,' Netanyahu denies profiting from submarine contract
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied profiting from a state contract to buy submarines from a German conglomerate, calling claims from a political rival "blood libel" in a rare broad...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their visit at Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem on Thursday.
U.S. pro-Israel lobby AIPAC sees partisan cracks as Democratic presidential candidates stay away
Powerful has long been the word used to describe the U.S.'s pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which for decades has helped assure nearly universal support in Washington for the Jewish state. But as the Am...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A badge belonging to a member of the Malian Army is seen in Anderamboukane, Menaka region, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,