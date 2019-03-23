Asia Pacific

26 killed in China after tour bus bursts into flames

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING - Twenty six people were killed and 30 injured after a tourist bus caught fire in central China, local officials said.

The vehicle burst into flames as it drove through Hunan province Friday with 56 people on board — including 53 passengers, two drivers and a tour guide — according to local authorities.

The injured, including five in a critical condition, were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The two drivers were detained and an investigation into the cause of the accident is under way, according to a statement posted on the city of Changde’s official social media account on Weibo.

Grisly car accidents are common in China, where transport authorities struggle to enforce safety regulations, which are often flouted.

Some 58,000 people were killed in traffic accidents across the country in 2015, the latest year for which the data is available publicly.

Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year.

In November, at least 13 people died when a bus plunged off a bridge in Chongqing municipality, after the driver got into a fist fight with a passenger who had missed her stop.

Search and rescue teams dispatched more than 70 boats, as well as a team of scuba divers and underwater robots, to find the wreckage and retrieve bodies from the water.

In February, a van packed with pressurized gas tanks and petrol-filled bottles caught fire and plowed into pedestrians in Shanghai, leaving at least 18 people injured.

Authorities concluded that it had been a “traffic accident.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Supporters of the Future Forward party wave flags during the party's final major campaign rally in Bangkok on Friday ahead of the Sunday general election.
No matter the result of Thailand's election, political instability likely to continue: experts
Thailand's election Sunday is likely to produce a weak unstable government whether it's a civilian or military-backed party that cobbles together a coalition, setting off a new phase of uncertainty...
A woman cries next to a tribute to victim Hussein Al-Umari outside Al Noor mosque after it was reopened in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday.
Tearful Muslims return to Christchurch mosque as New Zealand works to move on
Muslims prayed at Christchurch's main mosque on Saturday for the first time since a white supremacist massacred worshippers there as New Zealand sought to return to normality after the tragedy. ...
On Friday night, Trump threw U.S. policy on sanctions against North Korea into confusion, saying on Twitter that he had ordered the withdrawal of "additional large scale" penalties his government imposed.
'Utterly shocking': Trump sparks new confusion over North Korea sanctions policy
The U.S. will leave in place North Korea-related sanctions on two Chinese shipping companies that were announced on Thursday, and U.S. President Donald Trump has no plans to impose additional penal...

,