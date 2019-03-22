National

Japanese trekker dies after fall on Nepal mountain

Kyodo

KATHMANDU - A 64-year-old Japanese man has fallen to his death on a popular trekking route in western Nepal, officials said Thursday.

Masashi Nagasawa, who was on an 11-day Annapurna Sanctuary trek with three other Japanese nationals, fell from a cliff Wednesday while returning to his hotel on Mardi Himal after spending time at a nearby viewpoint. Mardi Himal is a long rising ridge on the southwest of the Machhapuchare peak.

Amrit Biswokarma, a police official in Kaski district where the accident happened, said Nagasawa fell several hundred meters down the cliff.

A team that reached the site by helicopter Thursday after learning about the accident recovered Nagasawa’s body, said Phurba Gyaltsen Sherpa, managing director of Himalayan Sherpa Adventure, the local trekking agency that organized the trek.

The body was to be flown to the capital Kathmandu. The accident site is located 160 kilometers northwest of the city.

The four Japanese tourists arrived in Nepal on March 14, and started their trek the next day.

