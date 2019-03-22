Blast at pesticide plant in eastern China leaves 44 dead, over 600 injured

An explosion at a pesticide plant in eastern China’s Jiangsu province has killed 44 people and injured more than 600, state media said Friday, the latest casualties in a series of industrial accidents that has angered the public.

The blast occurred Thursday at the Chenjiagang Industrial Park in the city of Yancheng, and the fire was finally brought under control at 3 a.m. Friday, state television said.

Survivors were taken to 16 hospitals with 640 people being treated for injuries. Thirty-two of them were critically injured, it said.

The fire, at a plant owned by the Tianjiayi Chemical Co., spread to neighboring factories. Children at a kindergarten in the vicinity were also injured in the blast, media reported.

The cause of the blast is under investigation, but the company — which produces more than 30 organic chemical compounds, some of which are highly flammable — has been cited and fined for work safety violations in the past, the China Daily said.

The Jiangsu Environmental Protection Bureau said in a statement late Thursday that the environmental monitoring station in the area had found no abnormal concentrations of toluene, xylene or benzene.

Concentrations of acetone and chloroform outside the perimeter of the explosion zone were also within normal limits, it added.

Jiangsu will launch inspections on chemical producers and warehouses, according to an emergency notice published by official media Friday.

The notice, published on the news website of Jiangsu province’s Communist Party, said the government will shut down any chemical firms found not complying with regulations on dangerous chemicals.

Public anger over safety standards has grown in China over industrial accidents ranging from mining disasters to factory fires that have marred three decades of swift economic growth.

In 2015, 165 people were killed in a series of explosions at a chemical warehouse in the northern city of Tianjin.

The explosions at Tianjin, one of the world’s busiest ports and not far from the capital, Beijing, were big enough to be seen by satellites and register on earthquake sensors.

Despite repeated pledges by the government to tighten safety, chemical plants in particular have been plagued by disasters.

In November, a series of blasts during the delivery of a flammable gas at a chemical manufacturer killed 23 people.