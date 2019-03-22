Smoke billows into the sky from a fire following an explosion at a pesticide plant owned by Tianjiayi Chemical Co. in Yancheng, China, on Thursday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Blast at pesticide plant in eastern China leaves 44 dead, over 600 injured

Reuters

SHANGHAI - An explosion at a pesticide plant in eastern China’s Jiangsu province has killed 44 people and injured more than 600, state media said Friday, the latest casualties in a series of industrial accidents that has angered the public.

The blast occurred Thursday at the Chenjiagang Industrial Park in the city of Yancheng, and the fire was finally brought under control at 3 a.m. Friday, state television said.

Survivors were taken to 16 hospitals with 640 people being treated for injuries. Thirty-two of them were critically injured, it said.

The fire, at a plant owned by the Tianjiayi Chemical Co., spread to neighboring factories. Children at a kindergarten in the vicinity were also injured in the blast, media reported.

The cause of the blast is under investigation, but the company — which produces more than 30 organic chemical compounds, some of which are highly flammable — has been cited and fined for work safety violations in the past, the China Daily said.

The Jiangsu Environmental Protection Bureau said in a statement late Thursday that the environmental monitoring station in the area had found no abnormal concentrations of toluene, xylene or benzene.

Concentrations of acetone and chloroform outside the perimeter of the explosion zone were also within normal limits, it added.

Jiangsu will launch inspections on chemical producers and warehouses, according to an emergency notice published by official media Friday.

The notice, published on the news website of Jiangsu province’s Communist Party, said the government will shut down any chemical firms found not complying with regulations on dangerous chemicals.

Public anger over safety standards has grown in China over industrial accidents ranging from mining disasters to factory fires that have marred three decades of swift economic growth.

In 2015, 165 people were killed in a series of explosions at a chemical warehouse in the northern city of Tianjin.

The explosions at Tianjin, one of the world’s busiest ports and not far from the capital, Beijing, were big enough to be seen by satellites and register on earthquake sensors.

Despite repeated pledges by the government to tighten safety, chemical plants in particular have been plagued by disasters.

In November, a series of blasts during the delivery of a flammable gas at a chemical manufacturer killed 23 people.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Indian transgender mystic Zoya Lobo shuffles her oracle cards during an interview.
As Indian election looms, mystics are split over outcome
Transgender mystic Zoya Lobo turns over three oracle cards, studies them for a minute and then looks up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely win India's general election this summer, she p...
Image Not Available
Troubled Chinese man kills six with car, shot dead by police
A car rammed into a crowd in central China on Friday, killing six people and injuring seven others, and the driver was fatally shot by police, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The injured were t...
Armed police guard the Al Door mosque ahead of Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday. In a day without precedent in New Zealand, people across the country were planning to observe the Muslim call to prayer as the nation reflected on the moment one week ago when 50 people were slaughtered at two mosques.
New Zealand marks one week since mosque massacre with prayers, scarves
New Zealanders prepared for nationwide prayers on Friday to mark one week since a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch killed 50 worshippers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead thou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Smoke billows into the sky from a fire following an explosion at a pesticide plant owned by Tianjiayi Chemical Co. in Yancheng, China, on Thursday. | REUTERS

, ,