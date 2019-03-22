Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Troubled Chinese man kills six with car, shot dead by police

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING - A car rammed into a crowd in central China on Friday, killing six people and injuring seven others, and the driver was fatally shot by police, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The injured were taken to a hospital following the early morning incident in Zaoyang City in Hubei Province, CCTV said.

China has suffered a spate of similar incidents in recent months.

Last September, 11 people died and dozens were injured when a car struck a crowd in a public square in the central Hunan province city of Hengdong.

Police detained the driver, a man in his 40s, and described him as a “vengeful repeat offender” who had daggers in his car and intended to “cause serious damage.”

In late November, a car plowed into a group of children crossing a street in front of an elementary school in the northeastern Liaoning province, killing five people and injuring at least 19.

The driver said he “chose his victims at random” and had reportedly been contemplating suicide due to domestic troubles before the tragedy occurred.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Indian transgender mystic Zoya Lobo shuffles her oracle cards during an interview.
As Indian election looms, mystics are split over outcome
Transgender mystic Zoya Lobo turns over three oracle cards, studies them for a minute and then looks up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely win India's general election this summer, she p...
Armed police guard the Al Door mosque ahead of Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday. In a day without precedent in New Zealand, people across the country were planning to observe the Muslim call to prayer as the nation reflected on the moment one week ago when 50 people were slaughtered at two mosques.
New Zealand marks one week since mosque massacre with prayers, scarves
New Zealanders prepared for nationwide prayers on Friday to mark one week since a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch killed 50 worshippers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead thou...
Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono talks to the media during a press conference in Jakarta Thursday.
Indonesia safety board denies leaking Lion Air crash probe details but admits final panic in cockpit
Indonesia's transportation safety board denied on Thursday that it leaked details from its probe into the crash of a Lion Air flight in October. The chairman of the National Transportation Safet...

,