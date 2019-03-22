World / Politics

White House snubs congressional Democrats' demands for records of Trump-Putin talks: reports

Reuters

WASHINGTON - The White House has rejected a request by Democratic lawmakers to provide information about President Donald Trump’s communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to media reports on Thursday.

The White House sent its denial in a letter to Congress, according to reports by The Hill newspaper and CNN.

U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings, the chairmen of the House of Representatives Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, respectively, had asked the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early March for documents and interviews about Trump’s conversations with Putin.

The lawmakers expressed concern about media reports that Trump seized notes on at least one meeting with the Russian leader and tried to destroy records about those talks.

In his response, White House counsel Pat Cipollone said a president’s communications with foreign leaders are confidential and protected by executive privilege.

“The president must be free to engage in discussions with foreign leaders without fear that those communications will be disclosed and used as fodder for partisan political purposes,” Cipollone wrote in the letter to the committee chairmen, according to The Hill.

The request for information about communications with Putin followed the powerful House Judiciary Committee’s demand for documents from a who’s who of Trump’s turbulent world, targeting 81 people, government agencies and other groups in an investigation of possible obstruction of justice or abuse of power.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Ramy Shehata, 14, who was able to call with his cell phone the Italian Carabinieri police for help during a schoolchildren hostage-taking situation on Wednesday in San Donato Milanese, meets with some of the policemen who came for help, on Thursday at the San Donato Milanese Police Station, southeast of Milan.
Italian citizenship urged for Egyptian boy whose SOS call saved 51 lives on torched bus
The leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement called Thursday to award speedy citizenship to a 13-year-old Egyptian boy hailed as a hero for being the first to alert police that he and scores of his middle...
Whitney Flynn, a physical scientist at the National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, works on computer screens showing flood predictions and other information on Thursday. The facility helps produce forecasts that show the stage is set for unprecedented, major flooding this spring for most of the nation.
Stage is set for unprecedented spring flooding across wide areas of U.S., forecasters warn
The stage is set for unprecedented major flooding this spring for most of the nation, U.S. weather officials said Thursday. More than 200 million Americans are at risk for some kind of flooding,...
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order requiring colleges to certify that their policies support free speech as a condition of receiving federal research grants, Thursday in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
In apparent nod to conservative activists, Trump to order colleges to back free speech or lose re...
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday requiring U.S. colleges to certify that they protect free speech on their campuses or risk losing federal research funding, White Hou...

, , , , , , , ,