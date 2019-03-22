Democrats demand records on Jared Kushner's use of email, message apps, say White House 'obstructing' probe

A key House Democrat demanded the White House turn over documents about the use of private email and messaging services by Jared Kushner and other Trump administration officials to conduct official business.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a letter sent Thursday to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone that the administration has failed to produce the documents despite requests from the committee since 2017. Cummings also sought a briefing on how the official messages are being preserved.

In the letter, Cummings said the White House is “obstructing the committee’s investigation into allegations of violations of federal records laws” and potential breaches of national security. He demanded that the White House say by March 28 whether it intends to comply voluntarily with the renewed requests.

“If you continue to withhold these documents from the committee, we will be forced to consider alternative means to obtain compliance,” Cummings said.

“In fact, as you know, the White House has not produced a single piece of paper to the committee in the 116th Congress — in this or any other investigation,” wrote Cummings, referring to efforts of the Democratic-controlled investigative panel to obtain material.

Kushner is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser. Cummings said Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, continues to receive emails related to official business on her personal email account.

Cummings told Cipollone that his committee, among other things, wants to explore whether Kushner’s communications with foreign leaders has involved his use of the messaging application WhatsApp to convey classified information.

The chairman said his committee has obtained new information that raises additional security and federal records concerns about the use of private email and messaging applications by White House officials.

His letter said others may have been involved in the practice while they worked at the White House, including former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland and former chief strategist Steve Bannon.