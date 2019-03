Five miners in Ethiopia were shot dead by unidentified gunmen earlier this week and the Japanese Embassy is trying to confirm media reports Thursday that one of the victims was a Japanese citizen.

The victims, who included three Ethiopians and an Indian, were attacked in a car in the Oromiya region, some 500 kilometers west of Addis Ababa, on Tuesday, according to local media.

Several conflicts and a border dispute are simmering in the region, the reports said.