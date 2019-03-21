Russian envoy claims Japan's sanctions violate 1956 declaration

Tokyo’s sanctions against Russia violate the 1956 Japan-Soviet Joint Declaration, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin claimed Wednesday.

In his speech at a members-only event organized by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, Galuzin argued that the Japanese sanctions contradict the statement’s first paragraph declaring the restoration of peace, friendship and good neighborly relations between the two countries.

The Russian envoy apparently referred to the joint statement with the aim of separating Japan from the Group of Seven’s joint sanctions against Moscow, which were implemented in 2014 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

In November last year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to accelerate talks based on the 1956 statement to conclude a World War II peace treaty between their countries.

During the speech, Galuzin questioned the Japanese government’s emphasis on the joint declaration’s ninth paragraph calling for two of four islands off Hokkaido at the center of the two countries’ territorial row to be transferred from Russia to Japan after they conclude a peace treaty.

Galuzin said the bilateral negotiations should proceed in a direction toward implementing the whole of the 1956 statement.

For the success of the negotiations, he claimed that Japan should accept that the islands had become Russian territory as a result of the war and that it should address Russian concerns over the Japan-U.S. security treaty.

The envoy indicated that U.S. military bases in Japan are posing a threat to Russia, saying that Washington obviously has a hostile policy toward Moscow now.

Meanwhile, Galuzin suggested that the dialogue between Abe and Putin, who have had over 20 meetings, has been a driving force for developing the bilateral relations.

He mentioned the ongoing work to arrange a so-called two-plus-two meeting among the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers this year, and the idea of designating next year as a year for promoting exchanges between Japanese and Russian regions.