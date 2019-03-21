U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question while speaking to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Crime & Legal

Trump says he does not mind if public sees Robert Mueller's Russia probe report

Reuters

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not mind if the public is allowed to see the report that special counsel Robert Mueller is preparing about his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and any possible links to the Trump campaign.

“Let it come out, let people see it, that’s up to the attorney general … and we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“We’ll see if it’s fair,” he added.

Mueller is preparing to submit a report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr on his findings, including Russia’s role in the election and whether Trump unlawfully sought to obstruct the probe. Trump has denied collusion and obstruction. Russia has denied interfering in the election.

Barr already is coming under pressure from lawmakers to make the entire document public quickly, though he has wide latitude in what to release.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 420-0 last week on a nonbinding resolution calling for Mueller’s report to be released both to Congress and to the public, but it is not clear how the measure will fare in the Senate.

Asked if the public should be allowed to see the report, Trump said: “I don’t mind.” He said he had no idea when it would be released.

As he has before, Trump questioned the legitimacy of Mueller’s investigation.

“I had the greatest electoral victory — one of them — in the history of our country, tremendous success, tens of millions of voters and now somebody’s going to write a report who never got a vote,” he said.

Mueller was appointed to handle the Russia investigation in May 2017 after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been overseeing the effort. Mueller has previously held several senior positions in the Justice Department, including FBI Director.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Brazilian parliamentarian Jean Wyllys speaks during the conference "Why exile from Brazil today?" at Casa do Alentejo in Lisbon last month.
Gay lawmaker who fled Brazil amid death threats: Bolsonaro 'turned me into a pariah'
Brazil's first openly gay lawmaker, Jean Wyllys, who fled his country over mounting death threats after the election of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, fears he won't be returning home anytime ...
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is seen in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington in 2016.
Justice Clarence Thomas talks at court arguments over racial bias, first time in three years
The Supreme Court was about to adjourn for the day when the Georgia baritone politely inquired of the lawyer at the lectern. Justice Clarence Thomas, the court's only African-American member and...
Firefighters clear burned and unburned brush from a hillside above Portola Drive after a wildfire broke out in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles last June. California is calling in the National Guard for the first time to help protect communities from wildfires like the one that destroyed much of the city of Paradise last fall.
California pulls National Guard troops from Trump's border duty to help protect towns from wildfires
California is calling in the National Guard for the first time next month to help protect communities from devastating fires like the one that largely destroyed the city of Paradise last fall. I...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question while speaking to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,