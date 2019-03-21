U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is seen in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington in 2016. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Justice Clarence Thomas talks at court arguments over racial bias, first time in three years

AP

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court was about to adjourn for the day when the Georgia baritone politely inquired of the lawyer at the lectern.

Justice Clarence Thomas, the court’s only African-American member and lone Southerner, was breaking a three-year silence at high court arguments with a couple of questions in a case about racial discrimination in the South.

The case involves a black Mississippi death-row inmate who’s been tried six times for murder and a white prosecutor with a history of excluding African-Americans from juries by using peremptory strikes, for which no explanation is required. The prosecutor excused five African-Americans from the jury in inmate Curtis Flowers’ sixth trial.

“Would you kindly tell us whether you exercised any peremptories?” Thomas asked Sheri Lynn Johnson, Flowers’ Supreme Court lawyer.

If so, Thomas wanted to know, “What was the race of the jurors?”

In Flowers’ sixth trial, Johnson said, Flowers’ lawyer excused three white jurors.

Even Thomas’ conservative colleagues seemed to favor Flowers in the course of the hourlong session, and the justice’s questions seemed intended to show that both sides can be conscious of race in jury selection.

In a similar case from Georgia in 2016, Thomas was the only dissenter when the court ruled for a black Georgia inmate. Thomas wrote then that the Supreme Court should not second-guess a trial judge who initially considered and rejected racial discrimination claims.

Before Wednesday, Thomas’ last questions were in a case about the reach of a federal law that bans people convicted of domestic violence from owning guns. Those were his first questions in 10 years.

He is the only justice who does not regularly pose questions from the bench. Thomas has explained that he relies on the written briefs and thinks his colleagues interrupt lawyers too often. As in 2016, he only piped up after everyone else was done.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question while speaking to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on Wednesday.
Trump says he does not mind if public sees Robert Mueller's Russia probe report
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not mind if the public is allowed to see the report that special counsel Robert Mueller is preparing about his investigation of Russian meddlin...
Former Brazilian parliamentarian Jean Wyllys speaks during the conference "Why exile from Brazil today?" at Casa do Alentejo in Lisbon last month.
Gay lawmaker who fled Brazil amid death threats: Bolsonaro 'turned me into a pariah'
Brazil's first openly gay lawmaker, Jean Wyllys, who fled his country over mounting death threats after the election of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, fears he won't be returning home anytime ...
Firefighters clear burned and unburned brush from a hillside above Portola Drive after a wildfire broke out in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles last June. California is calling in the National Guard for the first time to help protect communities from wildfires like the one that destroyed much of the city of Paradise last fall.
California pulls National Guard troops from Trump's border duty to help protect towns from wildfires
California is calling in the National Guard for the first time next month to help protect communities from devastating fires like the one that largely destroyed the city of Paradise last fall. I...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is seen in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington in 2016. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,