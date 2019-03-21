Girls wearing flower garlands celebrate the summer solstice during the Seurasaari open-air museum's Midsummer Eve festival in Helsinki last June. | LEHTIKUVA / HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA / VIA REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Finland tops world's happiest countries list again; South Sudan dead last: U.N. report

Reuters

HELSINKI - Finland topped the ranking of the world’s happiest countries for the second year in a row, with the Nordic countries taking the leading spots, an annual survey issued on Wednesday showed.

South Sudan came last in the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s 2019 World Happiness Report.

It ranked 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Taking the harsh, dark winters in their stride, Finns’ happiness is boosted by access to nature, safety, affordable childcare, free education and heavily subsidized health care.

The top 10 was again dominated by the Nordics, with Denmark, Norway and Iceland taking the other leading spots, followed by Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Austria. The United States dropped one place to 19th.

“This year’s report provides sobering evidence of how addictions are causing considerable unhappiness and depression in the U.S.,” the network’s director, Jeffrey Sachs, said in a statement, adding that they were referring to addictions in many forms from substance abuse to gambling and digital media.

Among the 20 top gainers since the 2005-2008 average ranking were 10 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, five in sub-Saharan Africa and three in Latin America, while the five that fell the most were Yemen, India, Syria, Botswana and Venezuela.

Benin saw the largest gain over that period, rising 50 places in the rankings.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Personnel carry a body from a military helicopter in Chimanimani, about 600 km south east of Harare Wednesday. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited a part of Chimanimnani affected by cyclone Idai and promised assistance in the form of food and rebuilding of homes. Hundreds are dead, many more missing and thousands at risk from massive flooding in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe caused by Cyclone Idai.
'There is death all over': Cyclone Idai toll tops 300 as floods increase, aid trickles in
Mozambique began three days of national mourning on Wednesday for more than 200 victims of Cyclone Idai, while the death toll in neighboring Zimbabwe rose to more than 100 from one of the most dest...
Tamara Lanier holds an 1850 photograph of Renty, a South Carolina slave who Lanier said is her family's patriarch, at her home in Norwich, Connecticut, last July. The portrait was commissioned by Harvard biologist Louis Agassiz, whose ideas were used to support the enslavement of Africans in the United States. Lanier filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Massachusetts state court, demanding that Harvard turn over the photo and pay damages.
Lawsuit: Harvard 'shamelessly' profits from photos of slaves
Harvard University has "shamelessly" turned a profit from photos of two 19th-century slaves while ignoring requests to turn the photos over to the slaves' descendants, according to a lawsuit filed ...
Attorney George Conway, husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, speaks at Georgetown Law School in this frame grab from video shot in Washington March 8.
Trump calls top aide Kellyanne Conway's spouse 'husband from hell' in Twitter brawl
U.S. President Donald Trump refused to row back on his feud with White House aide Kellyanne Conway's spouse on Wednesday, calling George Conway a "husband from hell" and prompting Conway to renew h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Girls wearing flower garlands celebrate the summer solstice during the Seurasaari open-air museum's Midsummer Eve festival in Helsinki last June. | LEHTIKUVA / HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,