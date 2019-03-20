National

South Korea provincial officials propose 'war crime company' stickers for school goods made by some Japanese firms

JIJI, Staff Report

A proposal has been submitted to a South Korean provincial assembly to require the use of stickers on school products that were made by certain Japanese companies that used South Korean laborers during World War II, it was learned Wednesday. The proposed stickers are said to include the text “war crime company.”

The proposal is expected to be submitted to a plenary session of the assembly of Gyeonggi-do, near Seoul, in early April, according to the Chosun Ilbo, a major South Korean daily.

According to the assembly’s website, the proposal was sponsored by 27 assembly members, including representatives from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

The proposal says it is intended to recognize the attitudes of Japanese companies that have not made an official apology or paid compensation over their use of wartime forced laborers although they inflicted damage on South Korean nationals, and to establish a correct recognition of history among students.

It targets companies from a list of firms announced by a committee of the South Korean prime minister’s office that are said to have caused damage to the lives and properties of South Korean people, mainly through wartime labor, naming 284 companies.

Also targeted are companies that were established after the end of the war with funds from such firms, as well as shareholders in such firms.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Mika Nishiyama, who on Monday won a retrial in a murder case for which she was sentenced to 12 years in prison, shakes hands before a news conference Tuesday in the city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
Japan's Supreme Court gives approval for retrial of former nurse who served prison term over 2003...
The Supreme Court has given its approval for the retrial of a former assistant nurse who was convicted of the murder of a 72-year-old male patient at a hospital in Shiga Prefecture and has alrea...
This photo received from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft on March 6, after the probe landed on the asteroid Ryugu, shows stone and sand after bullets were fired into the surface to collect data.
Hayabusa2 detects minerals containing water on Ryugu asteroid
The unmanned space probe Hayabusa2 has detected small amounts of minerals containing water on the surface of the asteroid Ryugu, a Japanese research team has said. The findings may provide a clu...
A study by a Takushoku University professor showed that election candidates could gain more votes if they smile more on their campaign posters.
Smiling may help Japanese election candidates win more votes, study claims
With a spate of public office elections scheduled in the country this year, findings from a study by a university professor may offer good advice for those planning to run in the polls — smiling co...

, , ,