South Korea provincial officials propose 'war crime company' stickers for school goods made by some Japanese firms

A proposal has been submitted to a South Korean provincial assembly to require the use of stickers on school products that were made by certain Japanese companies that used South Korean laborers during World War II, it was learned Wednesday. The proposed stickers are said to include the text “war crime company.”

The proposal is expected to be submitted to a plenary session of the assembly of Gyeonggi-do, near Seoul, in early April, according to the Chosun Ilbo, a major South Korean daily.

According to the assembly’s website, the proposal was sponsored by 27 assembly members, including representatives from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

The proposal says it is intended to recognize the attitudes of Japanese companies that have not made an official apology or paid compensation over their use of wartime forced laborers although they inflicted damage on South Korean nationals, and to establish a correct recognition of history among students.

It targets companies from a list of firms announced by a committee of the South Korean prime minister’s office that are said to have caused damage to the lives and properties of South Korean people, mainly through wartime labor, naming 284 companies.

Also targeted are companies that were established after the end of the war with funds from such firms, as well as shareholders in such firms.