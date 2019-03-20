Madoka Sugihara (left), Chihiro Sugihara (center) and George Bluman look at a passport containing a transit visa written by Chiune Sugihara at the Chiune Sugihara Sempo Museum in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Museum devoted to 'visas for life' diplomat Chiune Sugihara to open in Tokyo

JIJI, Kyodo

A museum based on the life of Chiune Sugihara (1900-1986), a Japanese diplomat who issued transit visas to thousands of Jewish people during World War II to help them escape from Nazi persecution, is set to open Saturday in the Yaesu district of Tokyo.

Items to be exhibited at the Chiune Sugihara Sempo Museum will include one of the “visas for life,” as well as manuscripts written by Sugihara. Sempo was Sugihara’s nickname when he was working at the Japanese consulate in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The visa to be put on display was issued by Sugihara to the late Nathan Bluman on Aug. 9, 1940, allowing the Jewish Pole to escape to Canada by way of Japan.

Bluman’s son George, who donated the passport that contains a transit visa written by Sugihara, was present at the museum’s opening ceremony held Tuesday.

Chihiro Sugihara, 55, the grandson of Chiune Sugihara who heads the nonprofit organization “Chiune Sugihara. Visas For Life,” said: “Now we have a facility in Tokyo where people can learn about the Holocaust. I hope it can offer the opportunity for all the people to develop the imagination to live together.” The museum will be run by the organization and other entities.

Madoka Sugihara, 52, granddaughter of Chiune Sugihara and vice chair of the organization, said, “We want visitors to understand the thoughts of a diplomat who saved many people by staking his life in the grueling days of the war.”

Among the manuscripts to be exhibited will be a note, believed to have been written around the summer of 1978. It describes how Sugihara felt when he decided to issue transit visas to Jewish people in defiance of a Japanese Foreign Ministry order not to do so.

“After struggle and anguish, I finally came to conclude that the most important thing is humanitarianism,” the note says.

The original visa and manuscripts will be kept in secure storage, with replicas and copies to be put on display, along with other exhibits such as photographs and a panel listing the names of people to whom transit visas were issued by Sugihara.

The museum will be open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The entrance fee will be ¥500 for adults and ¥300 for junior high and high school students. Admission will be free for elementary school students and younger children.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party questioned a Google LLC executive Wednesday over the company's data protection and transaction practices.
Japan's ruling party grills Google over data protection as it looks to tighten regulation on tech...
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party questioned a Google LLC executive Wednesday over the company's data protection and transaction practices as part of efforts to tighten regulation on information ...
Shizue Takahashi lays flowers at Kasumigaseki Station on Wednesday, the 24th anniversary of a sarin gas attack by the Aum Shinrikyo cult.
Japan marks first anniversary of Aum Shinrikyo sarin nerve gas attack since top cult members' exe...
Japan marked the 24th anniversary Wednesday of a deadly sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system carried out by the Aum Shinrikyo cult, which killed 13 people and injured more than 6,000 oth...
Technical trainees from Vietnam work at a knitwear factory in Mitsuke, Niigata Prefecture, on Feb. 26.
Vietnamese blue-collar workers in Japan seen facing risks as labor system opens up
When a young Vietnamese woman found out late last year that she was pregnant after arriving in Japan on a technical trainee visa, she was given a stark choice: "Have an abortion or go back to Vietn...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Madoka Sugihara (left), Chihiro Sugihara (center) and George Bluman look at a passport containing a transit visa written by Chiune Sugihara at the Chiune Sugihara Sempo Museum in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , , , ,