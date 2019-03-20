A cherry tree is seen coming into bloom Wednesday in the city of Nagasaki, the country's first blooming of the Somei-Yoshino variety this year. | KYODO

National

Nagasaki observes season's first blooming of cherry trees in Japan

Kyodo

NAGASAKI - Cherry trees came into bloom Wednesday in Nagasaki Prefecture, the first blooming of the Somei-Yoshino variety in Japan this spring, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Officials confirmed at around 10 a.m. that five flowers had started to blossom from a cherry tree at an observatory of the agency in the city of Nagasaki. The bloom was four days earlier than average but three days later than last year.

The flowers will be in full bloom in a week to 10 days, the observatory said. “The warmer-than-usual weather has most likely led to the cherry tree’s early blooming,” a local agency official said.

The average temperature in the city of Nagasaki was 2.1 degrees higher than usual in late February at 10.8 Celsius, and 1.8 degrees higher at 11.1 C in early March, according to the weather agency.

On Wednesday, temperatures rose throughout Japan, with the mercury hitting 20.6 C in Kameyama in Mie Prefecture, 19.4 C in Hitachiomiya in Ibaraki Prefecture and 19.1 C in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Takakito Usui
Japan urged to stop requiring transgender people to be sterilized before changing gender on offic...
Japan should "urgently" revise a law that effectively requires transgender people to be surgically sterilized if they want legal recognition of their gender identity, Human Rights Watch said Wed...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, hold a news conference last November in Darwin, Australia.
In wake of Christchurch massacre, Australia asks Japan to arrange talks on social media controls ...
Japan has received a written request from Australia to arrange talks on tightening social media controls at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tues...
Shun Medoruma (center) speaks at a news conference in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday following a ruling by the local district court ordering the central government to pay him damages over his detention after he entered a restricted area.
Court tells Japan's government to pay damages to prize-winning author held and illegally arrested...
The Naha District Court on Tuesday ordered the central government to pay ¥80,000 in damages to an award-winning author who was detained for entering a restricted area while protesting in Okinawa Pr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A cherry tree is seen coming into bloom Wednesday in the city of Nagasaki, the country's first blooming of the Somei-Yoshino variety this year. | KYODO

, ,