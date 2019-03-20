This artist's rendering made available by NASA in 2016 shows the mapping of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Scientists had thought Bennu had wide, open areas to scoop up dirt and gravel. But on Tuesday, NASA announced the probe hasn't found any big spots for sampling. | NASA / GODDARD / UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Bolder-strewn surface poses snag for NASA plan to scoop up dirt from asteroid

AP

NEW YORK - NASA’s plan to scoop up dirt and gravel from an asteroid has hit a snag, but scientists say they can overcome it.

The asteroid Bennu was thought to have wide, open areas suitable for the task. But a recently arrived spacecraft revealed the asteroid is covered with boulders and there don’t seem to be any big, flat spots that could be used to grab samples.

In a paper released Tuesday by the journal Nature, scientists say they plan to take a closer look at a few smaller areas that might work. They said sampling from those spots poses “a substantial challenge.”

“But I am confident this team is up to that substantial challenge,” the project’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

The spacecraft, called Osiris-Rex, is scheduled to descend close to the surface in the summer of 2020. It will extend a robot arm to pick up the sample, which will be returned to Earth in 2023. The spacecraft began orbiting Bennu at the end of last year, after spending two years chasing down the space rock.

When the mission was planned, scientists were aiming to take dirt and gravel from an area measuring at least 55 yards (50 meters) in diameter that was free of boulders or steep slopes, which would pose a hazard.

“It is a more rugged surface than we predicted,” said Lauretta, of the University of Arizona in Tucson and one of the paper’s authors. But he said he believed a sample could still be collected.

NASA project manager Rich Burns said a spot will be chosen this summer and the setback won’t delay the sampling.

Patrick Taylor, who studies asteroids at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston but didn’t participate in the spacecraft mission, noted in a telephone interview that the spacecraft was evidently maneuvering more accurately and precisely than had been expected.

“That gives me confidence they will be able to attempt a sample acquisition,” he said.

Bennu is 70 million miles (110 million km) from Earth. It’s estimated to be just over 1,600 feet (500 meters) across and is the smallest celestial body ever orbited by a spacecraft.

A Japanese spacecraft, Hayabusa2, touched down on another asteroid in February, also on a mission to collect material. Japan managed to return some tiny particles in 2010 from its first asteroid mission.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, listens during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Bolsonaro is an unabashed supporter of Trump, and his visit to Washington is an opportunity to relaunch Brazil's image on the global stage as a committed ally of the U.S., a break from decades of traditional Brazilian diplomacy.
'Trump of the Tropics' Bolsonaro, White House namesake counterpart declare special relationship
President Donald Trump heaped praise Tuesday on right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — and received plenty back — in announcing a special relationship that he said could even see the Latin...
Franyelis, 8, feeds her baby brother, Joneiber, as their mother, Francibel Contreras, holds a bowl of scrambled eggs and rice at a soup kitchen in the Petare slum in Caracas. Contreras brings her three malnourished children to the soup kitchen in the dangerous hillside slum where they scoop in spoonfuls of food in what could be their only meal of the day.
'Social earthquake': Venezuelans struggling to cope with hyperinflation and hunger
Francibel Contreras brings her three malnourished children to a soup kitchen in the dangerous hillside Caracas slum of Petare where they scoop in spoonfuls of rice and scrambled eggs in what cou...
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (center) thanks students as he leaves the The Hub Robison Center on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania, Tuesday.
Beto O'Rourke makes early impression in Pennsylvania visit, adds to chorus against Electoral College
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is making an early impression in Pennsylvania, a late-voting state that may yet play a role in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest. An animate...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This artist's rendering made available by NASA in 2016 shows the mapping of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Scientists had thought Bennu had wide, open areas to scoop up dirt and gravel. But on Tuesday, NASA announced the probe hasn't found any big spots for sampling. | NASA / GODDARD / UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / VIA AP This 2018 photo from NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, obtained Monday courtesy of NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona, shows a close-up of the asteroid Bennu from a distance of 0.8 miles (1.3 km). | NASA / GODDARD / UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,