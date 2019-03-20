President Donald Trump meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Oval Office of the White House Tuesday in Washington. | AP

Business

Trump renews attack alleging social media's political bias favoring Democrats

Reuters

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused social media platforms Facebook, YouTube and Twitter of favoring his Democratic opponents over him and his fellow Republicans.

“But fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before! #MAGA,” he said in a tweet. MAGA refers to Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. declined comment. Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately comment.

The president and other conservatives have repeatedly complained that these big tech platforms treat them unfairly.

Trump has previously accused Twitter of restricting the visibility of prominent U.S. Republicans, without any providing evidence, and the avid social media user has promised to investigate the company’s practices.

Trump and other conservatives say Twitter targets fellow Republicans with a practice dubbed “shadow banning,” limiting the visibility of a Twitter user, including in the platform’s auto-populated dropdown search box.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California has sued Twitter over the alleged practice, according to court documents.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey has said that algorithms have been changed to fix that issue.

The Justice Department held a meeting last fall between federal officials and state attorneys general to discuss allegations that conservative ideas are suppressed online, but so far no concrete action has been taken as a result.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A 2019 Ford Expedition 4x4 is on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh last month. Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it will shift 550 jobs to its Kentucky Truck Plant to boost production of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator to meet growing demand for its large SUVs.
Ford shifting 550 jobs to boost SUV production in Kentucky
Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it will shift 550 jobs to its Kentucky Truck Plant to boost production of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles to meet growing demand for its large SUVs. Gro...
A sign warning employees not to connect devices to the network in the wake of a cyberattack is seen at the headquarters of aluminum producer Norsk Hydro in Oslo Tuesday.
Norway aluminum giant Norsk Hydro hit by 'extensive' ransom cyberattack
One of the world's biggest aluminum producers, Norway's Norsk Hydro, said Tuesday it had been hit by a ransom cyberattack of unknown origin, with hackers demanding a ransom. "The situation is qu...
The Kuromon Ichiba shopping arcade, known as "Osaka's kitchen" for its various food shops, is packed with foreign tourists on Jan. 20.
Number of foreign visitors to Japan rose 3.8% in February from 2018 figure
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in February rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier to a record 2,604,300, but the growth in Chinese tourists slowed significantly compared with th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the Oval Office of the White House Tuesday in Washington. | AP

, , , , , , ,