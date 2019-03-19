Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, Saturday. President Donald Trump on Monday gave possible 2020 presidential election rival Biden a taste of what to expect if he does jump in the race, with a tweeted insult about his intelligence. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump tweet paints possible 2020 rival Joe Biden as 'low I.Q.'

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday gave possible 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden a taste of what to expect if he does jump in the race, with a tweeted insult about his intelligence.

Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama and is seen as potentially the most heavyweight Democrat, remains on the sidelines. However, on Saturday he appeared to confirm his candidacy before correcting himself in midsentence, as if having made a slip of the tongue.

Trump, who delights in inventing mocking nicknames and poking fun at opponents, pounced.

“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President,” Trump tweeted. “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

Biden’s surprise slip — or, as some speculated, crafty hint — came during a speech in his home state of Delaware.

“I’m told I get criticized by the new left. I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the United…,” he said, immediately correcting himself — “anybody who would run.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A video grab from footage broadcast by the U.K. Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Speaker of The House of Commons John Bercow as he makes a statement in the House of Commons in London on Monday on the ability of the government to hold another meaningful vote on the government's Brexit deal.
U.K. speaker stymies May's bid for third vote on ailing Brexit deal
The speaker of Britain's House of Commons dealt a potentially fatal blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's ailing Brexit deal on Monday, saying the government couldn't keep asking lawmakers to vote o...
This 2018 photo combo shows then-FBI Director Robert Mueller (left) and U.S. President Donald Trump. Half of Americans believe Trump is the victim of a political "witch hunt," nearly two years after the launch of the Russia meddling investigation, a new poll showed on Monday.
Poll: Half of Americans see Trump as victim of witch hunt but most want Robert Mueller report mad...
Half of Americans believe President Donald Trump is the victim of a political "witch hunt," nearly two years after the launch of the Russia meddling investigation, a new poll showed Monday. Vote...
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at an outdoor concert in Crimea's regional capital of Simferopol Monday. Putin led thousands to chant "Russia!" on the visit Monday to Crimea marking the fifth anniversary of the Black Sea penisula's annexation from Ukraine, as NATO and the European Union once again strongly condemned the land grab by Russia.
Putin flies to Crimea for annexation anniversary victory lap, launches power stations
President Vladimir Putin led thousands to chant "Russia!" on a visit Monday to Crimea marking the fifth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine, as NATO and the European Un...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, Saturday. President Donald Trump on Monday gave possible 2020 presidential election rival Biden a taste of what to expect if he does jump in the race, with a tweeted insult about his intelligence. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,