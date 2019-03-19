People are seen fleeing as heavy smoke rises above the Islamic State group's last remaining position in the village of Baghouz during battles with the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the countryside of the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Monday. A shroud of black smoke covered the Islamic State group's last Syria redoubt as U.S.-backed forces battled holdout jihadis after a night of shelling and heavy airstrikes. | AFP-JIJI

World

U.S.-backed force says it has taken positions in Islamic State's Syria camp

Reuters

BAGHOUZ, SYRIA - U.S.-backed fighters said they had taken positions in Islamic State’s last enclave in eastern Syria and airstrikes pounded the tiny patch of land beside the Euphrates River early on Monday, a Reuters journalist said.

Smoke rose over the tiny enclave as warplanes and artillery bombarded it. Another witness said the jihadis had earlier mounted a counterattack.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia said in an update on Monday that dozens of militants had been killed during what it called fierce clashes, and one SDF fighter had been injured. It said Islamic State had sent four suicide bombers to points close to SDF fighters.

Late on Sunday, an SDF spokesman, Mustafa Bali, said on Twitter that several enemy positions had been captured and an ammunition storage area had been blown up.

The enclave resembles an encampment, filled with stationary vehicles and rough shelters with blankets or tarpaulins that could be seen flapping in the wind during a lull in the fighting as people walked among them.

Backed by air power and special forces from a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF has pushed Islamic State from almost the entire northeastern corner of Syria, defeating it in Raqqa in 2017 and driving it to its last enclave at Baghouz last year.

Late on Sunday, the Kurdish Ronahi TV station aired footage showing a renewed assault on the enclave, with fires seen to be raging inside and tracer fire and rockets zooming into the tiny area.

The SDF has waged a staggered assault on the enclave, pausing for long periods over recent weeks to allow mostly women and children who are families of suspected fighters to pour out.

Women and children leaving have spoken of harsh conditions inside, under coalition bombardment and with food supplies so scarce some resorted to eating grass.

Former residents also say hundreds of civilians have been killed in months of heavy aerial bombing by the coalition that have razed many of the hamlets in the area along the Iraqi border.

The coalition says it take great care to avoid killing civilians and investigates reports that it has done so.

Last month, the SDF said it had found a mass grave in an area it captured. Former residents say those buried were victims of coalition airstrikes.

The SDF and the coalition say the Islamic State fighters inside Baghouz are among the group’s most hardened foreign fighters, although Western countries believe its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has left the area. The group issued a propaganda film from inside the enclave last week calling on its supporters to keep faith.

While Islamic State’s defeat at Baghouz will end its control of inhabited land in the third of Syria and Iraq that it captured in 2014, the group will remain a threat, regional and Western officials say.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on border security from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Friday. Trump on Monday complained that he is being blamed by journalists for the massacre of 50 people in attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. "The Fake News Media is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand," Trump told his more than 59 million followers on Twitter.
Trump gripes he is being blamed for inspiring alleged white supremacist's New Zealand mosque mass...
U.S. President Donald Trump waded Monday into the controversy over his response to the massacre of 50 people in two New Zealand mosques, complaining that he was being blamed for the tragedy. "Th...
This picture released on the Twitter account of the Utrecht Police on Monday shows Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis as Dutch police hunt for him over a shooting on a tram in Utrecht that left three dead.
Dutch police capture Turkish man suspected of killing three in tram shooting
Dutch police arrested a Turkish man suspected of shooting dead three people and wounding five on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday. Utrecht police announced the suspect, 37-year-old ...
Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), speaks next to William Barr, U.S. attorney general, during a veto signing with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday.
Emerging online threats changing Homeland Security's role from merely fighting terrorism
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that her department may have been founded to combat terrorism, but its mission is shifting to also confront emerging online threats. Chin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People are seen fleeing as heavy smoke rises above the Islamic State group's last remaining position in the village of Baghouz during battles with the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the countryside of the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Monday. A shroud of black smoke covered the Islamic State group's last Syria redoubt as U.S.-backed forces battled holdout jihadis after a night of shelling and heavy airstrikes. | AFP-JIJI A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces opens fire toward a part of Baghouz where remaining Islamic State group fighters are holding out in their last position, in the countryside of the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Monday. | AFP-JIJI Men believed to be Islamic State fighters (bottom right) walk amid flames and smoke in the jihadi group's last remaining position in the village of Baghouz during battles with the Syrian Democratic Forces in the countryside of the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,