Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), speaks next to William Barr, U.S. attorney general, during a veto signing with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Crime & Legal

Emerging online threats changing Homeland Security's role from merely fighting terrorism

AP

WASHINGTON - Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that her department may have been founded to combat terrorism, but its mission is shifting to also confront emerging online threats.

China, Iran and other countries are mimicking the approach that Russia used to interfere in the U.S. presidential election in 2016 and continues to use in an attempt to influence campaigns on social media, she said. Under threat are Americans’ devices and networks.

“It’s not just U.S. troops and government agents on the front lines anymore,” Nielsen said. “It’s U.S. companies. It’s our schools and gathering places. It’s ordinary Americans.”

Devices and networks are “mercilessly” targeted, she said. Those responsible are “compromising, co-opting, and controlling them.”

Nielsen was speaking about the priorities of a sprawling department created after the Sept. 11 attacks. It handles counterterrorism, election security and cybersecurity, natural disaster responses and border security — President Donald Trump’s signature domestic issue.

The president on Friday issued his first veto, to secure money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Nielsen did not specifically mention that fight, but made clear that she sees a humanitarian and security crisis at the border because of an increasing number of Central American families crossing into the U.S. to seek asylum.

While the overall number of migrants coming into the U.S. is down from a high of 1.6 million in 2000, the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has reached record highs. The system is at a breaking point, she said.

Nielsen said the department has introduced tougher screening systems at airports and is working with the State Department to notify other countries of stricter information-sharing requirements. She said the countries that work with the U.S. will make the world safer, and those that do not “will face consequences.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Emergency responders stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday after a shooting took place.
One dead in possible terror attack on Dutch tram; massive police hunt for suspect
Dutch police were hunting down a suspect after a shooting Monday on a tram in the central city of Utrecht that left one person dead and multiple people injured. Authorities immediately ra...
Sandi Harding, general manager of the last Blockbuster on the planet in Bend, Oregon, poses for a photo inside the store on March 11. She is holding up the floppy disc she uses to reboot her computer and the reel-to-reel tape used to back up transactions.
Be kind, please rewind: Oregon Blockbuster is the last one on Earth
There are challenges that come with running the last Blockbuster Video on the planet. The computer system must be rebooted using floppy disks that only the general manager — a solid member of Ge...
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a question session at the French National Assembly in Paris on Wednesday.
France uses Group of Seven presidency to issue sobering message urging a revamp of capitalism
France is sounding an alarm for the world's advanced economies: Capitalism is tearing them apart. President Emmanuel Macron and his Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire are using France's presidency ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), speaks next to William Barr, U.S. attorney general, during a veto signing with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , , ,