South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits the Angkor Wat temple, in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Saturday.

South Korea says it's considering holding talks with North Korea

SEOUL - South Korea said it’s considering holding talks with North Korea in efforts to help improve relations between the latter and the U.S. since their summit fell apart in Vietnam last month.

South Korea’s Blue House presidential office confirmed a Yonhap news agency report that it’s mulling a meeting with its reclusive neighbor. Both the U.S. and North Korea “absolutely don’t want” to revert to the situation before 2017 when there was conflict and confrontation, Yonhap cited an unidentified high-level official at the Blue House as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked away from the negotiation table in February without a plan to denuclearize Pyongyang. Since then, North Korea has blamed the U.S.’s “gangster-like” demands for the breakdown in talks and threatened to halt further negotiations with Trump.

The U.S. and North Korea have come too far to revert to its contentious past, and even though the Hanoi summit fell apart, the two parties have ‘clearly expressed talks will go on,” Yonhap said, citing the official.

