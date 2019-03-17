National / Politics

Japan to develop air-to-ship long-range cruise missiles

Kyodo

Japan has decided to develop for the first time air-to-ship long-range cruise missiles to be carried by fighter jets and capable of attacking a warship from outside the range of an enemy’s weapons, government sources said Sunday.

The plan is aimed at boosting Japan’s deterrence by extending the shooting range to more than 400 kilometers as China has been improving its naval capabilities, the sources said.

The forthcoming development will be based on Japan’s supersonic XASM-3 air-to-ship missiles, which are said to have a range of not more than 200 km, they said.

The Defense Ministry will include expenses necessary for the new project in its draft budget at an early date.

In January, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in the Diet that he believes long-range cruise missiles are not weapons banned under the Constitution.

However, Article 9 of the supreme law renounces war as a sovereign right of the state, banning the possession of military forces and other “war potential.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A rare ibis given by China to Japan has laid an egg for the first time in this photo taken on Saturday at the Sado Japanese Crested Ibis Conservation Center in Sado, Niigata Prefecture.
Rare ibis given by China to Japan last year lays first egg
A rare ibis given by China to Japan as a symbol of friendship last year has laid an egg for the first time, a local government said Sunday. The egg laid by Guan Guan, one of a pair gifte...
Japan and U.S. to develop new radar system for Aegis warships
Japan and the United States are working toward the joint development of a new radar system for Aegis-equipped U.S. Navy warships, as part of efforts to improve defense capabilities, diplomatic s...
Isabelita Vinuya, 81, a former 'comfort woman' talks during the opening on Saturday of a month-long art exhibit on Filipino comfort women at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, Philippines.
Student-curated exhibit keeps Filipino 'comfort women' struggle alive
A month-long art exhibit about Filipino "comfort women" opened Saturday at a university in Manila. The exhibit, titled "In the Spaces We Mend, Inheriting the Unfinished Narrative of the ...

, , ,