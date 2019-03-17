Goodloe Sutton, publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper | THE MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER / VIA AP

World

Black editor who urged revival of Ku Klux Klan resigns in Alabama

AP

LINDEN, ALABAMA - A black woman who took over the helm of a small-town Alabama newspaper that recently called for the Ku Klux Klan to “ride again” has stepped down after a few weeks, citing interference from the newspaper’s owner.

Elecia R. Dexter told The New York Times on Friday that she stepped down because of continuing interference from the newspaper’s owner who had published the KKK editorial. Dexter said she wanted to maintain her “integrity and well-being.”

“I would have liked it to turn out a different way, but it didn’t,” Dexter, 46, told the newspaper. “This is a hard one because it’s sad — so much good could have come out of this.”

Dexter last month replaced Goodloe Sutton as editor and publisher of the Democrat-Reporter of Linden. Dexter took over after a firestorm erupted when Sutton wrote and published an editorial that began: “Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again.” The editorial said Democrats and “Democrats in the Republican Party” are plotting to raise taxes, so the Klan should raid their communities.

It was one of many incendiary and racially insensitive editorials published by the paper.

Dexter’s appointment was heralded as a positive in the small Alabama town. She said she hoped her appointment would let the community know “this is everybody’s paper.”

But Dexter told the Times that Sutton, who had retained ownership of the paper, had continually interfered in operations.

Sutton did not respond to the Times’ requests for comment Friday.

The paper dates to 1879 and its editorials are consistently conservative and often critical of Democrats. The use of “Democrat” in its name reflects back to the period when nearly all white conservatives in the South were Democrats.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington, where Mikhail Lesin, a former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead on Nov. 5, 2015.
Former Putin adviser who died in U.S. had broken neck, documents show
Newly released documents show that a former adviser to Russia's president sustained a complete fracture of his neck "at or near the time of his death" in a Washington hotel room in 2015. ...
Riot policemen stand in front a burned store after a demonstration Saturday in Paris.
Yellow vest protest violence flares as demonstrations enter fourth month
Rioters set fire to a bank and ransacked stores on Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday in a new flare-up of violence as France's yellow vest protests against President Emmanuel Macron and ...
Zuzana Caputova talks to reporters as she arrives at her party's headquarters to observe the ongoing election results in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Saturday.
Slovakian government critic to face ruling party's candidate in presidential run-off
Vocal government critic Zuzana Caputova clinched pole position in round one of Slovakia's weekend presidential election, according to near complete results of the first ballot since an investiga...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Goodloe Sutton, publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper | THE MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER / VIA AP

, ,