Business / Corporate

Trump's auto tariff threat 'makes me sad,' Toyota chief Akio Toyoda says

Kyodo

WASHINGTON - Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda on Friday lamented U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose hefty tariffs on automobile imports, including those from Japan.

Underscoring Toyota’s contribution to the U.S. economy and employment, Toyoda said he is saddened by calls in the United States for managed trade on Japanese automobile imports amid concern about their effects on national security.

“I don’t know why they call it a national security threat. That really makes me sad,” he said in a speech at the Economic Club of Washington.

“I hope that this kind of conversation can go away,” Toyoda said, speaking through an interpreter.

Toyoda was in the U.S. capital to introduce the 2020 GR Supra, a sports car that goes on sale this summer.

In the latest show of Toyota’s commitment to the United States, the automaker said Thursday it will expand investment in the world’s largest economy by 30 percent to reach $13 billion by 2021.

Toyoda pledged to increase the carmaker’s investment in the United States as he stressed its close ties with local dealers, suppliers and communities.

“What I can promise you is that Toyota would like to stay in this country” regardless of the ultimate decision Trump’s administration makes on imported cars, he said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Apple infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
Mobile phone chip supplier Qualcomm on Friday won a legal victory against iPhone maker Apple, with a jury in federal court in San Diego finding that Apple owes Qualcomm about $31 million for infrin...
Instagram's head Adam Mosseri said Friday the firm will set up its first development team outside the United States in Tokyo this summer.
Instagram's first overseas development team to set up shop in Tokyo
The head of Instagram says its first development team outside the United States will set up shop in Tokyo this summer to bolster the photo- and video-sharing platform's services and functions.
Hiroaki Nakanishi, the head of Keidanren, speaks at the B20 meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.
At B20 in Tokyo, world business leaders urge stronger cooperation on looming challenges
As confidence in free trade appears to be waning mainly due to U.S. foreign policy and Brexit, international business leaders said Friday that stronger cross-border cooperation is needed more than ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akio Toyoda | KYODO

, , ,