Train and subway lines in and around Tokyo will run on extended operating hours during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers said Friday. | KYODO

National

Tokyo's biggest train and subway lines to extend operating hours during 2020 Games

Kyodo

The biggest train and subway lines in and around Tokyo will adopt extended operating hours for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, games organizers said Friday.

For each day during the games, the major lines, including the Yamanote Line that encircles central Tokyo, will run past 2 a.m., about two hours later than normal, to accommodate Olympic spectators.

“We are thankful to the train operators for extending their services as we want spectators to be able to enjoy the late-night events no matter what time they finish,” said Toshiro Muto, CEO and Director-General of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The organizers and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have asked train and subway companies to cooperate in easing crowding and chaos in train stations.

Many of the volleyball games at Ariake Arena near Tokyo Bay are scheduled to finish around 11:30 p.m., for example. In addition, handball games at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo and basketball games at Saitama Super Arena to the north will last until 11 p.m. on certain days.

Traffic and transportation remain concerns for the metropolis more than a year away from the sporting spectacle.

Lawmakers in June last year said they will shift three national holidays around the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games to reduce congestion caused by all the tourists expected.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A robot passes a basket to a woman in a wheelchair on Friday in Tokyo, with the robot that delivered the basket standing nearby. Organizers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics plan to use the robots during the games.
Robot team set to clean up at the Tokyo Olympics — in between serving drinks and guiding guests
Acting on its aim to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics "the most innovative in history," organizers on Friday unveiled robots that will be deployed to assist spectators and staff during ...
Prince Hisahito poses for a photo with his parents, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, on Friday after graduating from an elementary school affiliated with Ochanomizu University in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.
Japan's Prince Hisahito, soon to be second-in-line to throne, graduates from Tokyo elementary school
Prince Hisahito, the 12-year-old grandson of Emperor Akihito and soon-to-be second-in-line to the throne, graduated Friday from an elementary school affiliated with Ochanomizu University in Tokyo. ...
Mark Karpeles
Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange founder Mark Karpeles gets suspended term for falsifying data but is cle...
Mark Karpeles, the former head of Mt. Gox — a bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt in 2014 — was found guilty of data manipulation by the Tokyo District Court on Friday and handed a prison sentence ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Train and subway lines in and around Tokyo will run on extended operating hours during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, organizers said Friday. | KYODO

, ,