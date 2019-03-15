Tokyo's biggest train and subway lines to extend operating hours during 2020 Games

The biggest train and subway lines in and around Tokyo will adopt extended operating hours for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, games organizers said Friday.

For each day during the games, the major lines, including the Yamanote Line that encircles central Tokyo, will run past 2 a.m., about two hours later than normal, to accommodate Olympic spectators.

“We are thankful to the train operators for extending their services as we want spectators to be able to enjoy the late-night events no matter what time they finish,” said Toshiro Muto, CEO and Director-General of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The organizers and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have asked train and subway companies to cooperate in easing crowding and chaos in train stations.

Many of the volleyball games at Ariake Arena near Tokyo Bay are scheduled to finish around 11:30 p.m., for example. In addition, handball games at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo and basketball games at Saitama Super Arena to the north will last until 11 p.m. on certain days.

Traffic and transportation remain concerns for the metropolis more than a year away from the sporting spectacle.

Lawmakers in June last year said they will shift three national holidays around the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games to reduce congestion caused by all the tourists expected.