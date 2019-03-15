A pedestrian walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Economy

Bank of Japan downgrades views on exports and output amid China slowdown

Kyodo, Bloomberg

The Bank of Japan said Friday that an economic slowdown in China and some other countries is beginning to weigh on exports and production at home.

After a two-day meeting, the central bank’s board decided to maintain its monetary policy of asset purchases and ultralow interest rates, measures aimed at lifting stubbornly low inflation.

It maintained its headline assessment that the economy is “expanding moderately,” but warned that exports and industrial output have been “affected by the slowdown in overseas economies.”

That was a less optimistic view than in January when the board said both exports and production were on an “increasing trend.”

Recent data have shown economic expansion waning in parts of Europe and China, with Asia’s biggest economy seeing its lowest growth in nearly three decades last year.

Uncertainty over the global economic outlook has led central banks in the United States and the eurozone to freeze plans to hike interest rates.

Japan has also been affected. According to one key indicator, the latest expansionary phase, claimed by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be the longest since the end of World War II, may have already ended late last year.

The BOJ Policy Board voted 7-2 to maintain a short-term interest rate policy of minus 0.1 percent and long-term yields near zero percent, as well as a pledge to keep rates extremely low for “an extended period of time.”

Goushi Kataoka and Yutaka Harada, who have advocated expanding monetary stimulus, dissented.

The central bank will also continue purchasing such risky assets as exchange-traded funds.

The BOJ has continued aggressive monetary easing since April 2013 in pursuit of a 2 percent inflation target to dispel the country’s deflationary woes. In September 2016, it changed its policy framework from expanding the monetary base to targeting interest rates.

But inflation remains below 1 percent as tepid wage gains keep households from spending.

Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has maintained that upward momentum in prices remains intact, though he has acknowledged that it may take more time than previously thought to reach the target.

Kuroda defended the 2 percent inflation target that guides his monetary stimulus program after the government advocated taking a flexible approach to the goal.

“There’s no change to the BOJ’s policy of aiming to bring about stable prices while considering the economy, prices and the financial environment overall,” Kuroda told a news conference when asked if he is sticking with the 2 percent target.

With policy side effects piling up, there are growing calls for the BOJ to rethink its commitment to 2 percent inflation — which many economists now deem unrealistic. Finance Minister Taro Aso this week joined the fray, saying that things had changed since the BOJ and the government agreed to the target in 2013 and that sticking to it without flexibility could be problematic.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei gains 164 points as yen eases and equities firm up elsewhere in Asia
Stocks staged a rally Friday on the Tokyo Stocks Exchange after investor sentiment was lifted by a weakening yen and climbing indexes in other Asian markets. The 225-issue Nikkei average gained ...
Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox speaks at Facebook Inc.'s annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, in May.
Facebook parts ways with longtime product chief as it revamps strategy to prioritize privacy
Facebook is losing its product chief Chris Cox, a top-ranking executive who spent more than a decade at the company, just a week after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major new direction for the so...
BugMo Co. Ltd. CEO Yusuke Matsui (left) and co-founder and COO Fu Nishimoto show off the startup's cricket powder protein bars in February in Kyoto Prefecture.
Kyoto startup BugMo aims to take bite out of insects' 'ick factor' with cricket powder bars
Despite there being a long history of bug-eating in rural parts of Japan, for the average consumer nowadays stomaching creepy-crawlies is too much to ask. But like many edible insect ventures sp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A pedestrian walks past the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,