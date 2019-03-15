The skeleton of a Neolithic man who was buried around 5,500 years ago in a long barrow 1.5 miles from the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, a world heritage site, is displayed next to a reconstruction of the man's face at the new Stonehenge visitors center near Amesbury in southwest England in 2013. Changes to the human diet prompted by Neolithic advances in agriculture played a role in human jaw evolution that allowed people to pronounce the consonants "F" and "V," researchers say. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Dietary advances: Neolithic stews and yogurt helped lead to 'F' and 'V' sounds

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Changes to the human diet prompted by Neolithic advances in agriculture played a role in human jaw evolution that allowed people to pronounce the consonants “F” and “V,” researchers say.

Their work — which combines linguistics, speech science and paleoanthropology and appears in the Thursday edition of the U.S. journal Science — indicates that language is not merely a random product of history but was also linked to biological changes at the time.

The Neolithic era — spanning from 6,000 to 2,100 BC — was when wheat- and barley-based farming took root and animals such as goats, sheep and cows were domesticated.

“Language is not usually studied as a biological phenomenon and it does not normally figure in, say, the curriculum of biology,” said Balthasar Bickel, a researcher at the University of Zurich.

“If you think about it, however, this is a bit strange actually, because like the communication system of other animals, language is simply part of our nature,” he stressed.

Man, before the Neolithic era, used his teeth quickly to chew the products of his hunting and gathering.

While the upper incisors covered the lower ones in children, wear and tear led to an “edge-to-edge bite” in adults, prehistoric skulls show — positioning that made it difficult to make certain sounds.

If you pull in your lower jaw until your upper and lower teeth touch each other, and then try to pronounce “f” and “v,” it’s very difficult.

The sounds are called labiodental consonants, which require the combined action of the lower lip and the upper teeth.

Starting in the Neolithic era, hunter-gatherers learned techniques to process food — for example, by milling it and cooking it.

“There were chiefly types of gruel or porridge, stews and soups, but also daily products like milk, cheese and yogurt that came about through food processing technologies that led to the softer diets,” said Bickel’s colleague Steven Moran.

“And an important thing here was the spread of pottery for preserving food, something that became very important with the introduction of agriculture.”

Dental wear-and-tear was curtailed thanks to the softer diet, and the upper incisors maintained their adolescent position: over the lower teeth, as in today’s humans.

Researchers say they spent five years on the study.

In the final phase, they studied the history of Indo-European languages and concluded that it was “very likely the labiodentals emerged not much before the Bronze Age, in parallel to development of food processing techniques,” explained another co-author, Damian Blasi.

The Bronze Age followed the Neolithic.

“Our findings suggest that language is shaped not only by the contingencies of its history, but also by culturally induced changes in human biology,” the researchers wrote.

“We can no longer take for granted that the diversity of speech has remained stable since the emergence of Homo sapiens.”

Blasi said he hoped the study would spark a “wider discussion” on how some aspects of language and speech “need to be treated as we treat other complex human behaviors lying between biology and culture.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A health care worker sprays a room during a funeral of Kavugho Cindi Dorcas, who was suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, in December.
Attacks could reverse gains in Congo's Ebola fight, says WHO
Attacks on Ebola treatment centers in eastern Congo threaten to reverse the gains being made against the current outbreak of the deadly virus, the director-general of the World Health Organization ...
Cemetery employees carry the coffin that contain the remains of 15-year-old Kaio Lucas da Costa Limeira, a victim of the mass shooting at the Raul Brasil State School, in Suzano, Brazil, Thursday. Classmates, friends and families began saying goodbye Thursday, with thousands attending a wake in the Sao Paulo suburb while authorities worked to understand what drove two former students to attack the school with a gun, crossbows and small axes.
Brazil city burying eight victims of school attack
Stunned family members on Thursday prepared to bury the eight victims of a school shooting in Brazil, along with the two attackers who carried out the violence, and grappled to understand why the b...
A boy stands next to a staircase while looking out from the Nest of Hope orphanage in Port-au-Prince last Junei. The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents plunged nearly 14 percent last year, extending a decline that's now continued for 14 years, according to new State Department figures. Adoptions from Haiti, which is trying to establish a domestic foster care program, dropped from 227 to 196.
Foreign adoptions to U.S. fell by 14% in 2018, continuing trend
The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents plunged nearly 14 percent last year, extending a decline that's now continued for 14 years, according to State Department figures released Thu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The skeleton of a Neolithic man who was buried around 5,500 years ago in a long barrow 1.5 miles from the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, a world heritage site, is displayed next to a reconstruction of the man's face at the new Stonehenge visitors center near Amesbury in southwest England in 2013. Changes to the human diet prompted by Neolithic advances in agriculture played a role in human jaw evolution that allowed people to pronounce the consonants "F" and "V," researchers say. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,