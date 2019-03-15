Seawater floods the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel during Superstorm Sandy in New York in 2012. Mayor Bill de Blasio iannounced a plan Thursday to protect Lower Manhattan from rising sea levels by surrounding it with earthen berms and extending its shoreline by as much as 500 feet. | AP

World

NYC mayor calls for extending shoreline to protect Big Apple from storms

AP

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing a plan to protect lower Manhattan from rising sea levels by surrounding it with earthen berms and extending its shoreline by as much as 500 feet (152 meters).

The Democratic mayor announced the plan Thursday after previewing it in New York magazine.

Officials have been developing schemes to fortify New York City’s waterfront ever since Superstorm Sandy destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in 2012.

De Blasio says the city could fortify most of lower Manhattan with grassy berms and removable barriers for around $500 million.

But protecting the very lowest-lying areas in the old Seaport District, from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Battery, will require adding more land over several years at a cost of up to $10 billion.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People said to be members of the Islamic State group by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces exit with children from the village of Baghouz in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Thursday.
'Large number' of Islamic State fighters and their families surrender after U.S.-backed assault o...
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters said Thursday a "large number" of Islamic State militants and their families are surrendering a day after intense fighting in the last speck of land the extremists still...
The U.S. Embassy is seen Tuesday in Caracas. The United States has withdrawn all remaining diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Caracas as the crisis in Venezuela deepens, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday. "Today, all U.S. diplomats remaining in Venezuela departed the country. I know it is a difficult moment for them," he said in a statement.
Last U.S. diplomats in Venezuela prepare to head home
A U.S. official says the last American diplomats in Venezuela are at the country's main airport, preparing to head home amid deteriorating ties between Washington and Venezuelan President Nicolas M...
Then-FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies before a House Judiciary Committee joint hearing on "oversight of FBI and Department of Justice actions surrounding the 2016 election" on Capitol Hill in Washington last July. Strzok, who helped lead the investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia says "there was no conspiracy" to prevent Trump from becoming president.
FBI debated in 2016 how aggressively to probe Trump campaign
During the early days of the Russia investigation, FBI officials debated whether Donald Trump's chance of winning should factor into how aggressively they investigated potential coordination betwee...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seawater floods the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel during Superstorm Sandy in New York in 2012. Mayor Bill de Blasio iannounced a plan Thursday to protect Lower Manhattan from rising sea levels by surrounding it with earthen berms and extending its shoreline by as much as 500 feet. | AP A bicyclist makes his way past a stranded taxi on a flooded New York City street as Tropical Storm Irene passes through the city in 2011. | AP A boat crosses New York Harbor in front of the Manhattan skyline Thursday. | AP

, , , ,