The U.S. Embassy is seen Tuesday in Caracas. The United States has withdrawn all remaining diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Caracas as the crisis in Venezuela deepens, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday. "Today, all U.S. diplomats remaining in Venezuela departed the country. I know it is a difficult moment for them," he said in a statement. | AFP-JIJI

Last U.S. diplomats in Venezuela prepare to head home

CARACAS - A U.S. official says the last American diplomats in Venezuela are at the country’s main airport, preparing to head home amid deteriorating ties between Washington and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because of the sensitivity of the matter. Earlier Thursday morning, a convoy was seen leaving the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted this week that the diplomats were being withdrawn because they had become a “constraint” on U.S. policy. The Venezuelan government disputed Pompeo’s account, saying it had instructed the U.S. diplomats to leave.

The United States and about 50 other countries support opposition leader Juan Guaido’s efforts to oust Maduro, who says he is the target of a U.S. coup plot.

