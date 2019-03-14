Pierced by an arrow, mobile phone dies saving Australian man

An Australian had a lucky escape while confronting a man armed with a bow outside his home — an arrow shot at him merely pierced his mobile phone as he took photos of the incident, Australian police said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old man had returned on Wednesday to find the man — who was known to him — waiting outside his home in Nimbin, a small town around 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of Brisbane.

“The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photo of the armed man, who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire,” a police statement said.

“It’s alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man’s mobile phone causing the phone to hit him in the chin. It left a small laceration that didn’t require medical treatment.” A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged, police said.