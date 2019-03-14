Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center at the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux, in western China's Xinjiang region, in December. | AP

Asia Pacific

U.S. slams human rights record of China as in 'league of its own' but goes easier on North Korea

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday denounced China and Iran as Washington offered its annual human rights report, while going easier on other countries like North Korea in the name of “U.S. interests.”

China, often seen as the main strategic adversary of the United States in the long term and locked in thorny trade talks with Washington, “is in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations,” he said.

“In just 2018, China intensified its campaign of detaining Muslim minority groups at record level,” Pompeo told reporters, referring to Beijing’s campaign of repression in the restive Xinjiang region.

“Today, more than 1 million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other Muslims are interned in re-education camps designed to erase their religious and ethnic identities.”

As for Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump’s favorite bete noire, Pompeo alleged that last year, “the regime killed over 20 people and arrested thousands without due process just for protesting for their rights.”

The State Department’s annual human rights report, which is presented as a factual, country-by-country description of the situation on the ground, usually does not offer comparisons with past years.

But on Tehran, it says, “The government’s human rights record remained extremely poor and worsened in several key areas.”

As for North Korea, with which Trump is trying to negotiate a deal on denuclearization, a reference in last year’s report to “egregious” rights violations has been replaced with a damning, if somewhat more neutral, assessment.

It cites Pyongyang for “unlawful or arbitrary killings by the government” along with “forced disappearances” and “torture by authorities.”

Trump has repeatedly said he has a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rights experts consider Pyongyang one of the worst offenders in the world, but the Republican president barely speaks about rights violations when he talks about the North these days.

“The policy of this administration is to engage with other governments, regardless of their record, if doing so will further U.S. interests,” Pompeo writes in the report’s preface.

On Saudi Arabia, while the report mentions the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which cast a shadow on U.S. ties with its ally Riyadh, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — considered by the U.S. Senate to be behind the killing — is not mentioned by name.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is escorted by police from the high court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Thursday.
Malaysia won't drop case against Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong in killing of Kim Jong Nam
Malaysia's attorney general ordered the murder case to proceed against a Vietnamese woman accused in the killing of the North Korean leader's estranged half brother, prosecutors said in court Thurs...
A U.S. Air Force B-52 crew works in the cockpit before launching an early morning sortie from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin in Australia in April last year.
U.S. sends bombers over disputed South China Sea for second time in 10 days
The U.S. has sent B-52 bombers near disputed islands in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces said Thursday, the second such mission over the contested waterway in 10 days. The Pacifi...
An road warning sign for kangaroos near Uluru in Australia's Northern Territory
Landmark court ruling could spark land compensation claims for indigenous Australians
Australia's High Court on Wednesday ruled that Aboriginal owners stripped of land rights should be compensated for "spiritual harm," in a landmark ruling that could spark a slew of cases country...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center at the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux, in western China's Xinjiang region, in December. | AP

, , , ,