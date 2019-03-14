Luis Miguel Morelli, president of the National Hydrocarbon Agency, smiles during the 2019 CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston on Tuesday. The program provides comprehensive insight into the global and regional energy future by addressing key issues from markets and geopolitics to technology, project costs, energy and the environment, finance, operational excellence and cyber risks. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Climate protesters ejected from Houston energy conference

Bloomberg

HOUSTON - Protesters tried to interrupt the biggest U.S. energy conference, holding signs and using a microphone to shout “Climate Change is Genocide.”

It’s the first time in recent memory that environmental activists have made their presence felt at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston, an event that has armed uniformed city police officers stationed on several floors of the Hilton Americas hotel, who ask people entering the event to show their badges.

About half a dozen protesters managed to enter the downtown hotel before being quickly removed by police. They were carrying a sign that said, in part: “TELL THE TRUTH.. FRACKING DISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTS COMMUNITIES OF COLOR.” The incident occurred as U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry finished a luncheon speech at the conference. The protesters didn’t interrupt the speech or make it to the room where the secretary was speaking.

“We’re here to protest the extraction industry again,” a 29-year-old protester named Danny, who refused to give his last name, said in an interview. “Climate change affects the global south, the places with black and brown people.”

Meeting attendees Tuesday night heard from Bob Dudley, chief executive officer of London-based BP PLC, who said oil and natural gas producers are operating “in a world that is not on a sustainable path.” He called for the industry to engage with policymakers around the world, “including those behind the Green New Deal.”

Two weeks ago, oil executives gathered in London for IPWeek were confronted by environmental protesters who glued themselves to the doors of the venue.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Cranes are pictured at Seaforth Docks, at the Port of Liverpool in Liverpool, northwest England, Wednesday in front of rows of residential properties and housing.
Ford fears double-whammy from May's no-deal Brexit tariffs
Ford Motor Co. said it will be hit twice by U.K. tariffs to be imposed in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The U.S. company, which only makes engines in Britain, would be taxed on exporting them t...
Family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses leave pill bottles in protest outside the headquarters of Purdue Pharma, which is owned by the Sackler family, in Stamford, Connecticut, last August. The company that has made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin says it is considering bankruptcy as one of several possible legal options, in an email to The Associated Press.
With hundreds of lawsuits looming, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma weighs bankruptcy
The company that has made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin says it is considering bankruptcy as one of several possible legal options. Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma's sta...
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivers his Spring budget statement in the House of Commons in London Wednesday.
Britain eyes Brexit 'no-deal' trade shift to China from EU
Britain on Wednesday unveiled a contingency trade policy that favors global giants such as China over EU countries in case of a messy divorce from the bloc. London is bracing for the worst as it...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Luis Miguel Morelli, president of the National Hydrocarbon Agency, smiles during the 2019 CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston on Tuesday. The program provides comprehensive insight into the global and regional energy future by addressing key issues from markets and geopolitics to technology, project costs, energy and the environment, finance, operational excellence and cyber risks. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,