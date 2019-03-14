British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament ahead of a Brexit vote, in London Wednesday. | UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World / Politics

U.K. Parliament votes against no-deal Brexit, paving way for delay

Bloomberg

LONDON - Britain’s Parliament voted to avoid an economically disastrous no-deal split from the European Union, opening the door to delaying Brexit and radically re-writing the terms of the divorce.

The House of Commons voted 321 to 278 to reject leaving the EU with no deal and is now expected to seek to delay Brexit in the hope of securing a better deal, which markets would welcome.

Speaking in the Commons, Prime Minister Theresa May said Parliament must now face up to the consequences of its decisions. She announced that if a deal can be agreed to in the coming days, she would ask the EU for a short “technical” extension to the March 29 exit day deadline. If there’s no deal, the delay will be much longer, she said.

It is almost three years since Britain voted to cancel its 40-year membership of the EU and with just 16 days to go until exit day, Theresa May’s government has failed to get an agreement that can win the support of Parliament.

The prime minister’s preferred deal, which took two years to negotiate, was resoundingly rejected by the Commons for the second time in a vote on Tuesday night. Now, MPs have decided to avoid leaving the bloc without a deal.

The question is, what kind of deal will Parliament vote for, and how much longer do Britain’s politicians need to make up their minds?

On Wednesday, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned that postponing Brexit won’t be straightforward.

“It could be a tactical, a political prolongation,” Barnier told Euronews TV. “In that case, I know the answers and the reaction of the EU side, the EU leaders, the EU Parliament: ‘What for? Why do you need a prolongation? Is it for organizing a new referendum, new elections or not?”‘

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, confers with his attorney and adviser, Lanny Davis (left), as he testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 27.
Democratic panel chairman satisfied, for now, with Michael Cohen's answer on pardon
The chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee says he does "not see the need for further action" against Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, after he clarified his testimony under oath...
Image Not Available
U.S. plans tests this year of long-banned types of missiles with exit, along with Russia, from INF
The Pentagon plans to begin flight tests this year of two types of missiles that have been banned for more than 30 years by a treaty from which both the United States and Russia are expected to wit...
Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, Jr. speaks to reporters after a hearing in Manhattan criminal court in New York last September. After being sentenced in federal court in Washington earlier Wednesday, Paul Manafort was also charged Wednesday with mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts in a new indictment in New York City.
Trump says Paul Manafort pardon not 'on my mind' after sentencing
President Donald Trump said a possible pardon for Paul Manafort "is not something on my mind" after his former campaign chair's prison sentence was raised to 7½ years on Wednesday. "I feel very ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament ahead of a Brexit vote, in London Wednesday. | UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks in Parliament ahead of a Brexit vote in London Wednesday. | UK PARLIAMENT / MARK DUFFY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,