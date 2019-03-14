Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, confers with his attorney and adviser, Lanny Davis (left), as he testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 27. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Democratic panel chairman satisfied, for now, with Michael Cohen's answer on pardon

AP

WASHINGTON - The chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee says he does “not see the need for further action” against Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, after he clarified his testimony under oath about never seeking a pardon from Trump.

In a letter to Rep. Elijah Cummings, lawyer Michael Monico clarified that Cohen had asked one of his lawyers to explore the possibility of a pardon before he left a joint-defense agreement with Trump last June.

Cohen’s Feb. 27 declaration before Cummings’ committee that “I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from President Trump” set off a firestorm. Congressional investigators promised to look into the claim, and Trump called him a liar on Twitter.

The statement Cohen made “could have been clearer regarding the time frames,” Monico wrote in the letter obtained by The Associated Press. Still, Monico said Cohen’s testimony was true and he stands by his statement.

Cummings said in a statement Wednesday that “I do not see the need for further action — at least at this time.” He said he understands that Cohen may have answered more detailed questions on the topic in separate, closed-door testimony before the House intelligence committee the next day.

“We will review that transcript when it becomes available and determine whether any additional steps are required,” Cummings said.

Another Cohen lawyer, Lanny Davis, and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani went back and forth in dueling interviews and tweets last week over the pardon issue. Trump weighed in on Friday, tweeting that Cohen had personally asked him for a pardon. Cohen denied that minutes later in a tweet of his own.

Monico reiterated that denial in his letter to Cummings, saying Cohen never asked Trump for a pardon and that Trump never offered one. He said Cohen had asked a prior lawyer to inquire about a possible pardon because Trump had “publicly dangled the possibility of pardons when commenting about ongoing investigations.”

“With that in mind, as a past member of the joint defense team, Mr. Cohen asked his then attorney to discuss with another Trump attorney possible pardon options consistent with the President’s prior public declarations,” Monico said. Nothing ever came of that effort, he said.

Cohen is slated to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament ahead of a Brexit vote, in London Wednesday.
U.K. Parliament votes against no-deal Brexit, paving way for delay
Britain's Parliament voted to avoid an economically disastrous no-deal split from the European Union, opening the door to delaying Brexit and radically re-writing the terms of the divorce. The H...
Image Not Available
U.S. plans tests this year of long-banned types of missiles with exit, along with Russia, from INF
The Pentagon plans to begin flight tests this year of two types of missiles that have been banned for more than 30 years by a treaty from which both the United States and Russia are expected to wit...
Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, Jr. speaks to reporters after a hearing in Manhattan criminal court in New York last September. After being sentenced in federal court in Washington earlier Wednesday, Paul Manafort was also charged Wednesday with mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts in a new indictment in New York City.
Trump says Paul Manafort pardon not 'on my mind' after sentencing
President Donald Trump said a possible pardon for Paul Manafort "is not something on my mind" after his former campaign chair's prison sentence was raised to 7½ years on Wednesday. "I feel very ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, confers with his attorney and adviser, Lanny Davis (left), as he testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 27. | REUTERS Then-President-elect Donald Trump (right) and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2016. | AP

, , , , , , , ,