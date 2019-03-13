An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 comes in for a landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday. | REUTERS

World

U.S. pilots reported random nosedives just after switching Boeing 737 Max 8 to autopilot

AP

NEW YORK - Airline pilots on at least two U.S. flights have reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes to tilt down suddenly.

The pilots said that soon after engaging the autopilot on Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, the nose tilted down sharply. In both cases, they recovered quickly after disconnecting the autopilot.

As described by the pilots, however, the problem did not appear related to a new automated anti-stall system that is suspected of contributing to a deadly October crash in Indonesia.

The Max 8 is at the center of a growing global ban by more than 40 countries following a second fatal crash, this time in Ethiopia, in less than five months. In the U.S., however, the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines continued to permit the planes to fly.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines operate the 737 Max 8, and United Airlines flies a slightly larger version, the Max 9. All three carriers vouched for the safety of Max aircraft on Wednesday.

The pilot reports were filed last year in a data base compiled by NASA. They are voluntary safety reports and do not publicly reveal the names of pilots, the airlines or the location of the incidents.

It was unclear whether the accounts led to any actions by the FAA or the pilots’ airlines.

In one report, an airline captain said that immediately after putting the plane on autopilot, the co-pilot called out “Descending,” followed by an audio cockpit warning, “Don’t sink, don’t sink!”

The captain immediately disconnected the autopilot and resumed climbing.

“With the concerns with the MAX 8 nose down stuff, we both thought it appropriate to bring it to your attention,” the captain wrote. “Best guess from me is airspeed fluctuation” due to a brief weather system overwhelming the plane’s automation.

On another flight, the co-pilot said that seconds after engaging the autopilot, the nose pitched downward and the plane began descending at 1,200 to 1,500 feet (365 to 460 meters) per minute. As in the other flight, the plane’s low-altitude-warning system issued an audio warning. The captain disconnected autopilot, and the plane began to climb.

The pilots talked it over later, “but can’t think of any reason the aircraft would pitch nose down so aggressively,” the co-pilot recounted.

Preliminary information released by Indonesian investigators suggests they are looking at the possible role of the Max’s new automated anti-stall technology as a factor in a Lion Air crash in October shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. Data indicates that the pilots struggled with repeated nose-down commands from the plane before it crashed into the Java Sea and killed 189 people.

However, that anti-stall system — called MCAS for its acronym — only activates if the autopilot is turned off, according to documents Boeing has shared with airlines and the FAA.

“That’s not to say it’s not a problem,” American Airlines pilot Dennis Tajer said of the incidents reported to NASA, “but it is not the MCAS. The autopilot has to be off for MCAS to kick in.”

A third pilot complained that Boeing had not explained changes to the plane’s automation to pilots.

“I am left to wonder: what else don’t I know?” the pilot wrote. “The Flight Manual is inadequate and almost criminally insufficient.”

The FAA declined to comment on the incidents that pilots reported, but said it was not aware of any verified reports of MCAS-related issues in the U.S.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline has received no reports from pilots about problems with the anti-stall technology. Southwest has said the same thing.

Leaders of the union representing United Airlines pilots, some of whom have flown the airline’s 14 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets since last May, said the airline has tracked 23,000 hours of flights and found no performance or mechanical problems.

The group, part of the Air Line Pilots Association, added, “It is imperative that pilots refrain from interacting with the media and adding to the sensationalism surrounding these incidents.”

Concern about the Max’s safety seemed to be abating but returned on Sunday when an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board. Again, preliminary data appears to capture a brief and erratic flight. Investigators will analyze information from the planes so-called black boxes in hopes of understanding what caused the accident.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, Monday.
U.S. aviation regulator says review shows 'no systemic performance issues' with Boeing 737 Max 8
The U.S. aviation regulator said on Tuesday it would not ground Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people, bucking a trend of countries around the world that have suspende...
An editorial cartoon made for this year's Sunshine Week is seen this month. In 2005, the American Society of Newspaper Editors launched the first national Sunshine Week, a celebration of access to public information that has been held every year since on March 16.
Local journalism in U.S. dying in plain sight, with average 90 cities and towns losing papers eac...
Five minutes late, Darrell Todd Maurina sweeps into a meeting room and plugs in his laptop computer. He places a Wi-Fi hotspot on the table and turns on a digital recorder. The earplug in his left ...
This undated photo provided by the Lucie Blackman Trust shows Catherine Shaw, 23, of Witney, England, pictured in an unknown location. Shaw's body was discovered at a mountain overlook called Nariz del Indio, or Indian Nose, nearly a week after she went missing near a Guatemala highland lake popular with travelers, authorities in the Central American nation said Monday.
'Blows to the body': English tourist died of traumatic brain injury in Guatemala highland
An English tourist whose body was found near a Guatemala highland lake popular with travelers died of hemorrhaging resulting from a traumatic brain injury, according to an autopsy report completed ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 comes in for a landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,