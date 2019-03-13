Workers leave the Nissan car plant after finishing their shift in Sunderland, northeast England, in 2016 Nissan will stop production of Infiniti cars at its factory in Sunderland, the Japanese carmaker said Tuesday, one month after canceling the plant's plans for the X-Trail SUV. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Corporate

Nissan cuts back on more business at English plant, pulling Infiniti from Western Europe

AP

LONDON - Infiniti Motor Co., the luxury division of Japanese automaker Nissan, says it’s withdrawing from Western Europe — offering another blow to carmakers in the U.K. bracing for Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The company said Tuesday that as part of its restructuring plan, it will cease making two models, the Q30 and QX30, by mid-2019 at the manufacturing plant in Sunderland, in northern England.

Nissan canceled plans in February to build a new diesel-powered X-Trail sport utility vehicle in Sunderland. That reversed a decision announced two years ago after Prime Minister Theresa May’s government offered some 60 million pounds in incentives.

Carmakers are being forced to weigh uncertainty about possible tariffs and border checks at a time when the industry faces a wholesale overhaul amid changing consumer habits.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Lighthizer said the administration needs to keep the option of raising tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to ensure Beijing lives up to any trade agreement.
U.S., China within 'weeks' of accord but deal not guaranteed: official
Washington's top trade official on Tuesday said the United States and China were likely within "weeks" of ending their trade negotiations — but a successful outcome was not assured. "Our hope is...
From left, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Osamu Masuko appear at a news conference Tuesday in Yokohama.
Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi seek fresh start after Carlos Ghosn era with new joint board
Leaders of the scandal-hit global auto alliance between Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Tuesday they will strive for a balanced and stronger partnership to excel again...
Image Not Available
Dollar firms slightly to around ¥111.35 in Tokyo trading
The dollar gained modest ground to trade at around ¥111.35 in Tokyo on Tuesday, helped by higher Japanese stock prices. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.36-36, up from ¥111.27-28 at the same ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Workers leave the Nissan car plant after finishing their shift in Sunderland, northeast England, in 2016 Nissan will stop production of Infiniti cars at its factory in Sunderland, the Japanese carmaker said Tuesday, one month after canceling the plant's plans for the X-Trail SUV. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,