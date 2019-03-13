Siti Aisyah walks with her mother, Benah, before a meeting at the Presidential palace in Jakarta Tuesday. Relatives and neighbors of Aisyah, formerly accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother in Malaysia, are preparing an emotional welcome home party after charges against her were unexpectedly dropped. | AP

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Village cheers return of Indonesia woman cleared in North Korean's assassination

AP

RANCASUMUR, INDONESIA - A chaotic crush of jubilant villagers and reporters greeted the young Indonesian woman who was freed after Malaysia dropped charges that she killed the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader in an airport two years ago.

Mosque loudspeakers blared as police guarding Siti Aisyah pushed their way through a mob to the house of a local parliamentarian in the Javanese village where she grew up. Officials said Aisyah was exhausted and had fainted.

Earlier Tuesday, she met Indonesian President Joko Widodo, just a day after being whisked out of Malaysia, reuniting with her parents and facing the onslaught of two news conferences.

“She was very exhausted and fainted shortly after arriving at this house. So let her rest now until her health is restored,” said Indra Mutai, a member of the local legislature.

In Aisyah’s village, Rancasumur, residents said they had cried with joy when they heard Monday that she had been freed. Excited children ran around the neighborhood shouting, “Kim Jong Nam” — the name of the slain North Korean — and villagers held prayers to thank God for Aisyah’s freedom.

“We were sure sooner or later she would be freed because she is innocent,” said her aunt, Siti Sudarmi.

Authorities in Malaysia, where Aisyah had been detained for two years and faced a possible death penalty, released her Monday following concerted lobbying by the Indonesian government.

It was a stunning twist in a bizarre fact-is-stranger-than-fiction tale. Prosecutors alleged Aisyah and a Vietnamese woman, Doan Thi Huong, were trained killers who smeared VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face at the bustling Malaysian airport in 2017, causing his death.

The two women, both in their 20s and from humble backgrounds, said they thought they were carrying out a prank for a TV show.

From the beginning, Indonesian officials asserted that Aisyah was the naive and unwitting pawn of North Korean agents.

Aisyah’s defense team said after she was recruited, pranks were practiced at malls, hotels and airports and Aisyah was paid about $100 to $200 per prank.

It’s unclear if Malaysia also will drop charges against Huong. Not long after the Feb. 13, 2017, killing, Malaysia allowed North Korean suspects to leave the country in a deal that secured the safety of Malaysian citizens in North Korea.

Neighbors said Aisyah was a victim of deception that many young village women are vulnerable to when they move to bigger cities in Indonesia or abroad. Malaysia, which is approaching developed-nation income levels, is a magnet for millions of Indonesians, who typically find work as maids and construction and plantation workers.

Aisyah first lived in Malaysia in 2011, moving there with her husband at the time, according to a February 2017 Associated Press interview with her father-in-law, Tjia Liong Kiong, who looked after the couple’s young son. She returned about a year later to divorce her husband. After that, she lived with her parents and also worked in Batam, an Indonesian island near Singapore, and visited a boyfriend in Malaysia.

Rancasumur is by Indonesian standards a prosperous community of large houses where families make a livelihood from trading and farming or working in the factories in the surrounding area.

Sri Rahayu, who lives next to Aisyah’s family home, said she was ecstatic and moved to tears when she heard Aisyah, her cousin, was freed.

“Everybody cried,” the 19-year-old said. “I hope this can free her from the ridicule of people who don’t know what really happened.”

Rahayu, a factory garment worker, said the first thing she would say when she sees Aisyah is to ask her not to work overseas again.

“I really want to advise her to not go back working abroad,” Rahayu said. “It’s better for her to stay at home and get a job here.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Angkhana Neelapaijit of Thailand's National Human Rights Commission speaks at a forum at the Netherlands Embassy in Bangkok about her missing husband, Somchai Neelapaijit, on Tuesday
15 years after activists' disappearance in Bangkok, family of missing Thai lawyer still 'waiting ...
The wife of a lawyer who vanished after being snatched off the streets of Bangkok 15 years ago urged Thailand on Tuesday to toughen laws to end impunity of officials accused of carrying out enfo...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump look on during their second summit meeting in Hanoi on Feb. 28.
Go big or go home? Top U.S. envoy for North Korea nuclear talks rules out piecemeal approach
The Trump administration's approach to North Korean denuclearization negotiations is becoming increasingly simple to digest: Go big or go home. That was the message U.S. Special Representative f...
Na Kyung-won, the floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has responded sharply to comments by the conservative lawmaker, who accused him of acting as the "top spokesman" of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Moon's office reacts angrily to South Korea MP's claim that president is Kim Jong Un's 'top spoke...
The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in responded sharply Tuesday to a conservative lawmaker's accusation that he was acting as the "top spokesman" of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. T...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Siti Aisyah walks with her mother, Benah, before a meeting at the Presidential palace in Jakarta Tuesday. Relatives and neighbors of Aisyah, formerly accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother in Malaysia, are preparing an emotional welcome home party after charges against her were unexpectedly dropped. | AP Villagers gather to welcome Siti Aisyah, formerly accused of killing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother, in Rancasumur, Indonesia, Tuesday. A chaotic crush of jubilant villagers and reporters has greeted the young Indonesian woman who was freed after Malaysia dropped a prosecution that alleged she was a trained killer who murdered the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader two years ago. | AP

, , , ,