Senator tours Florida migrant teen detention camp he wants shut down, says inmates being held too long

AP

MIAMI - A Democratic senator from Oregon advocating against migrant youth detention camps says he toured a Florida facility and found children are being held there for too long in a restrictive environment.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said late Monday that he talked to three boys who also confirmed reports that employees told teenagers they would not reunite with family if they misbehaved.

The Department of Health and Human Services didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

About 1,600 children in government custody are housed at the privately run center in Homestead, Florida. The senator says it is the largest and least regulated of the facilities where the government holds children who cross the Mexico border.

Merkley has introduced legislation to shut down unlicensed facilities. An unlicensed Texas detention camp closed in January.

