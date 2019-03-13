Actor/musician Pierre Taki arrested in drug bust

On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Department of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry arrested actor/musician Masanori Taki, 51, for allegedly using cocaine in violation of the drug control law, local media outlets reported.

Taki, most well known by his stage name of Pierre Taki, is a member of the popular synthpop duo Denki Groove, which formed in 1989.

He has also had a successful career as an actor, most notably in the 2013 NHK drama “Amachan.” He is also featured in “Idaten,” this year’s history drama of NHK.

According to Kyodo News, investigators raided Taki’s house on Tuesday afternoon. In a urine test, he tested positive for cocaine, and according to investigation sources, Taki admitted to using cocaine, Kyodo reported.