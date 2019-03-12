National / Crime & Legal

Canadian charged with smuggling record haul of stimulant drugs into Japan worth ¥1.8 billion

Kyodo

CHIBA - A Canadian man was charged Monday with attempting to smuggle about 30 kilograms of stimulant drugs through Narita airport, the biggest amount ever seized by Japanese customs authorities from a passenger’s luggage.

Jonathan Isabelle, 21, who was arrested on his arrival at the international airport near Tokyo on Feb. 17, was indicted on a charge of violating the Stimulants Control Law, according to police, Tokyo customs and prosecutors.

The drugs, discovered by a sniffer dog, had an estimated street value of ¥1.8 billion ($16 million).

The Narita branch of the customs office quoted Isabelle as saying he brought two suitcases handed to him at a Canadian airport by an individual who had asked him to take them to Japan, and he agreed to do so as he wanted a reward but did not know what he was carrying.

A similar quantity of stimulant drugs was seized at Haneda airport in Tokyo in April last year, but the amount Isabelle had was 400 grams more, according to the authorities.

Bags of smuggled stimulant drugs are shown at Narita airport on Monday. | KYODO

